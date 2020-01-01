Panthers in the final regular season power rankings

Panthers rank: 28th (13th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 3rd, Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 19th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped two spots after falling to the Saints to end the year. As the decade comes to a close, ESPN's David Newton said that the most pivotal moment of the 2010s for the franchise was former owner Jerry Richardson's decision to sell the team.
Panthers rank: 29th (14th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 2nd, Falcons 15th, Buccaneers 19th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped one spot in the NFL's final regular season ranking. Dan Hanzus said that after three years, running back Christian McCaffrey's young career is on a Hall of Fame level trajectory.
Panthers rank: 29th (14th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 16th, Falcons 17th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell three spots to end the year, according to Bleacher Report's rankings. The B/R staff said there's a lot to sort out in Carolina before next season, including hiring the right head coach and finding the answer at quarterback.
Panthers rank: 23rd (13th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 5th, Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 19th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers stayed put to end the year. Pete Prisco said in order to turn things around next year, the Panthers need to hire a "bright offensive mind" at head coach.
View the best behind-the-scenes photos from the Panthers season finale against the Saints.