Panthers in the final regular season power rankings

Jan 01, 2020 at 11:36 AM
power rankings 17

ESPN.com

Panthers rank: 28th (13th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 3rd, Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 19th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped two spots after falling to the Saints to end the year. As the decade comes to a close, ESPN's David Newton said that the most pivotal moment of the 2010s for the franchise was former owner Jerry Richardson's decision to sell the team.

NFL.com

Panthers rank: 29th (14th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 2nd, Falcons 15th, Buccaneers 19th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped one spot in the NFL's final regular season ranking. Dan Hanzus said that after three years, running back Christian McCaffrey's young career is on a Hall of Fame level trajectory.

BleacherReport.com

Panthers rank: 29th (14th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 16th, Falcons 17th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell three spots to end the year, according to Bleacher Report's rankings. The B/R staff said there's a lot to sort out in Carolina before next season, including hiring the right head coach and finding the answer at quarterback.

CBS Sports

Panthers rank: 23rd (13th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 5th, Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 19th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers stayed put to end the year. Pete Prisco said in order to turn things around next year, the Panthers need to hire a "bright offensive mind" at head coach.

Game Angles: Panthers vs. Saints in Week 17 of 2019

View the best behind-the-scenes photos from the Panthers season finale against the Saints.

E_MKII0818
1 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4799
2 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0416
3 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9908
4 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4303
5 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9825
6 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4410
7 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4381
8 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9795
9 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_1243
10 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_9430
11 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4815
12 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_2633
13 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4434
14 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4299
15 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9802
16 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9456
17 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9662
18 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9690
19 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0003
20 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0374
21 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9924
22 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0404_1
23 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0196
24 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9963
25 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9625
26 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0937
27 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_4297
28 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_4330
29 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_9981
30 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0439
31 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_1094
32 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII1324
33 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_968
34 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0753
35 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9946
36 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9542
37 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0348
38 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0528
39 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_2618
40 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4779
41 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_2652
42 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1133
43 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_9919
44 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4328
45 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0031
46 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9711
47 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_3392
48 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_9969
49 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9381
50 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4349
51 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0019
52 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4417
53 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9357
54 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4342
55 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_1618
56 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_724
57 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1462
58 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4469
59 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0972
60 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9649
61 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1103
62 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_1370
63 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0545
64 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9666
65 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4527
66 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4728
67 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_4503
68 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_9561
69 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_871
70 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4830
71 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4864
72 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4660
73 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_4441
74 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_9534
75 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_986
76 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_4526
77 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1145
78 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_0280
79 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4985
80 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0208
81 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_3422
82 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4793
83 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4845
84 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_752
85 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII1088
86 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_4535
87 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_0272
88 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_672
89 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4743
90 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1210
91 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_0258
92 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_3569
93 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0849
94 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4907
95 / 107
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_4362
96 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_3629
97 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_3359
98 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII1122
99 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_2945
100 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_3771
101 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_3878
102 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_3665
103 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1336
104 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0876
105 / 107
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_3484
106 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4935
107 / 107
Brandon Todd
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers in the final power rankings of 2022 season

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers after the Super Bowl wrapped the 2022 season.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 17 against the Buccaneers

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 16 against Lions

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Detroit.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 15 against Steelers

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 14 against Seahawks

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Seattle.

news

Panthers in the power rankings Week 13

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into the bye week.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 12 against Broncos

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Denver.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 11 at Ravens

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 11 against Baltimore.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 vs. Falcons

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Thursday Night Football.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 9 vs. Bengals

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 9.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 8 vs. Falcons

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 8.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 7.

Advertising