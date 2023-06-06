Carolina Panthers Sign TicketManager as Official Corporate Ticket Management Partner   

Committed to delivering full value to corporate partners and corporate ticket holders, the Carolina Panthers today announced a partnership with TicketManager that will ensure those brands and businesses can achieve maximum return on investment.

Panthers corporate customers can now use TicketManager's convenient and easy-to-use technology to centralize their ticket inventory—including tickets for all other teams and events throughout North Carolina and South Carolina—seamlessly managing requests, distributing tickets to staff and guests, and tracking usage in real -time through reports on which tickets were transferred, to whom and whether they were utilized.

In addition, Panthers partners will be able to recapture the value of any unused tickets through TicketManager's exclusive partnership with Ticketmaster to sell excess inventory. With All Access re-sale, customers will have access to automatic pricing tools to ensure their tickets are reflective of the market value re-sold with Ticketmaster.

"The Panthers are committed to giving our fans and partners the best experience," said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for Tepper Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Carolina Panthers. "Having TicketManager, a leader in helping companies manage tickets, sponsorship assets, and client entertainment, as a partner does just that. TicketManager provides our corporate partners with the best tools and technology to get the most out of their tickets and suites. We're excited to welcome them as an Official Partner."

TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp noted how the partnership helps meet demand for corporate customers. "Brand partners want data, insights, and critical business information that supports and optimizes their investments with sports and entertainment partners.