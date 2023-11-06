Carolina's lone touchdown drive involved some forgotten pieces

"I was just happy to give the offense a spark in the second half," Sanders said. "Duce told me to go in, start it off, and (I was) just happy that he had the confidence in me to get the offense going."

Sanders averaged a season-best 6.5 yards per attempt (39 yards on six carries) against Indianapolis after rebounding from a difficult stretch to start the season and a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Miami game.

In the interim, the Panthers have been riding the hot hand of running back Chuba Hubbard, who played his role in the touchdown drive (five carries for 15 yards) and finished the Colts game with a team-leading 16 carries for 58 yards.

Sanders said he was happy for Hubbard and third-string running back Raheem Blackshear and that the group works well as a unit together.

"I was playing nowhere near my best when the season started, then I had my injury, so they decided to go with Chuba," Sanders said. "He's been more consistent, and I respect that, and I'm happy for Chuba for balling out so far. And Raheem – I'm just happy all three of us are on the field now. That's all it is."

On top of Sanders' positive performance, Young completed 5-of-6 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown on that drive, including an 11-yard completion to tight end Tommy Tremble on fourth down that kept the scoring opportunity alive and the 5-yard touchdown to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

"We didn't really have penalties (on that drive), and everybody was efficient," Chark said. "We were physical running the ball. Bryce made good decisions passing the ball. If I'm not mistaken, we had a fourth-and-1 that we threw to Tommy. That was a big catch.