Carolina's lone touchdown drive involved some forgotten pieces

Nov 05, 2023 at 09:36 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Miles Sanders

CHARLOTTE – On a night when rhythm and consistency weren't there for the Panthers' offense in a 27-13 loss to Indianapolis, one drive showed what they'd want it to look like more often.

Carolina scored its only touchdown on a 15-play, 77-yard drive that took off nearly 8 minutes after halftime, highlighting some core pieces they acquired this offseason, and the identity they hoped to establish but haven't.

It started with the run. It featured running back Miles Sanders, who bounced back Sunday after struggling through the early stretch of his tenure here. It featured smart decision-making from quarterback Bryce Young.

Related Links

And that touchdown drive helped build into a part of the drive after it, when after a defensive stop, Young made the longest completion of his NFL career to tight end Hayden Hurst with a 48-yard pass on third-and-11. Sanders and Hurst were part of the offseason blueprint to insulate Young during his rookie season, through things have not gone according to plan.

Young would throw his second pick-six the play after on a night that was difficult for the rookie and the whole offense, but that out-of-halftime sequence showed some promise, even if the results are obviously not completely there yet.

"That's what we want to be," Sanders said. "We started out with the run game, getting those tough runs and getting first downs, and really just staying on the field and converting on third down. … That's the type of team we want to be, physically control the line of scrimmage."

Sanders ran three times for 21 yards and made two catches for 19 (combining for 40 yards all-purpose) in that series alone, converting three of the drive's first downs.

He said the trust he received from assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, who he also worked with during his previous stop in Philadelphia, helped guide him through a more challenging stretch before Sunday.

"I was just happy to give the offense a spark in the second half," Sanders said. "Duce told me to go in, start it off, and (I was) just happy that he had the confidence in me to get the offense going."

Sanders averaged a season-best 6.5 yards per attempt (39 yards on six carries) against Indianapolis after rebounding from a difficult stretch to start the season and a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Miami game.

In the interim, the Panthers have been riding the hot hand of running back Chuba Hubbard, who played his role in the touchdown drive (five carries for 15 yards) and finished the Colts game with a team-leading 16 carries for 58 yards.

Sanders said he was happy for Hubbard and third-string running back Raheem Blackshear and that the group works well as a unit together.

"I was playing nowhere near my best when the season started, then I had my injury, so they decided to go with Chuba," Sanders said. "He's been more consistent, and I respect that, and I'm happy for Chuba for balling out so far. And Raheem – I'm just happy all three of us are on the field now. That's all it is."

On top of Sanders' positive performance, Young completed 5-of-6 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown on that drive, including an 11-yard completion to tight end Tommy Tremble on fourth down that kept the scoring opportunity alive and the 5-yard touchdown to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

"We didn't really have penalties (on that drive), and everybody was efficient," Chark said. "We were physical running the ball. Bryce made good decisions passing the ball. If I'm not mistaken, we had a fourth-and-1 that we threw to Tommy. That was a big catch.

"I mean, people just made plays, and Bryce was doing well. … That's who we are, who we want to be. We just have to continue that and figure out a way to be more efficient with that."

Young connected with Tremble, Chark, Sanders, and wide receiver Adam Thielen in the series before finding Hurst in the next one.

And he knows that's what he will need in the second half of the season.

"We all feed off each other; everyone's important," Young said. "Miles, Hayden stepped up, made some really good plays. It's just making sure that all of us are at our best. So, for me, it was just trying to execute the plays that were called.

"And the couple positive plays they made, again, they're great players, and people around them, too, do a great job. People up front protecting and having lanes for Miles. Again, they're great players. … We're going to need everybody."

Of course, things are far from perfect in general.

Head coach Frank Reich mentioned how they showed bits of what they want their identity to be against the Colts, but they are in no way a finished product.

"Obviously, we're struggling to find our identity; there's no question about that," Reich said. "But it does start with running the football, and I thought we showed flashes of that tonight. But then we got to be when you can run the ball; you need to be able to get some play action shots down the field and get some chunk plays."

But how that touchdown drive looked is what they're aiming for, so they have the blueprint. They just have to keep it more consistent and fix mistakes, and they know that.

"With how the second half started, they gave me the first ball, and that's exactly how I picture it," Sanders said. "Just trying to create explosive plays in the run game, and that creates explosive plays down the field, too. We drove right down the field and scored. So every drive should look like that.

"But like I've said, penalties and little stuff like that are what's holding us back right now. And it's tough."

Panthers vs Colts| Game Action Gallery | November 5, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

231105 Colts In-Game Edits-111
1 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-119
2 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-120
3 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-115
4 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-116
5 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-130
6 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-136
7 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-140
8 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-135
9 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-131
10 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-129
11 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-138
12 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-133
13 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-139
14 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-132
15 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-134
16 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-145
17 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-146
18 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-143
19 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-141
20 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-144
21 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-139
22 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-142
23 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-147
24 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-152
25 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-151
26 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-149
27 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-159
28 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-158
29 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-157
30 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-161
31 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-160
32 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-155
33 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-156
34 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-162
35 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-168
36 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-165
37 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-163
38 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-166
39 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-175
40 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-171
41 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-172
42 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-174
43 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-178
44 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-180
45 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-186
46 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-187
47 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-185
48 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-194
49 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-188
50 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-192
51 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-191
52 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-183
53 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-189
54 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-184
55 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-179
56 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-209
57 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-217
58 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-215
59 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-216
60 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-208
61 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-207
62 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-210
63 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-206
64 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-214
65 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-211
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: More hits for a beleagured defense

Brian Burns and CJ Henderson suffered concussions Sunday, putting their status in doubt for Thursday's game against the Bears. Plus more from the aftermath of the Colts loss.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Indianapolis at home

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Colts. 
news

Bryce Young: "We're going to feel this loss. I certainly do."

The rookie quarterback threw three interceptions, and two were returned for touchdowns, and those around him offered support the way he has for others this year.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 1-7 with 27-13 loss to the Colts

Quarterback Bryce Young threw three interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns, and the Panthers couldn't overcome the offensive mistakes.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Colts

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers.
news

Inactives: Vonn Bell to miss third straight game

The veteran safety practiced this week after missing the previous two games, but isn't ready to return to the lineup for the Panthers.
news

Jammie Robinson "thankful and blessed" to get more snaps on defense

The Panthers' rookie safety discussed waiting on his time to come for more opportunities on defense, and how his faith helped give him patience.
news

Five things to watch vs. Indianapolis: Looking to build on the first win

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Colts in Week 9. 
news

Panthers claim cornerback off waivers

The team added David Long Jr. from the Raiders, acquiring a player who has familiarity with this coaching staff.
news

Panthers place Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve

The rookie was claimed off waivers from the Jets at the cuts to 53, and had become a staple of their special teams units.
news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Three out, Vonn Bell doubtful

The Panthers know they'll be without Laviska Shenault, Justin Houston, and Claudin Cherelus this week against the Colts.
Advertising