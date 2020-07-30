Chad Cota saved the day and earned the Panthers a division title in 1996

Jul 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Chad Cota Interception

The Panthers' 1996 season is often remembered most for the franchise's signature home playoff win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Cowboys. But that was set up by an even more thrilling home win two weeks earlier. That came over the Steelers, the reigning AFC champs.

Carolina had already clinched a playoff berth heading into that regular season finale against Pittsburgh, but the Panthers were going for more: an NFC West division championship and a first-round bye.

Carolina took an 18-14 lead after a field goal to start the fourth quarter. Then Pittsburgh quarterback Kordell Stewart tested the Panthers defense time and again.

A seven-play drive to the Panthers' 29-yard line stalled on fourth down. Then a 10-play drive to the Panthers' 6-yard line stalled on fourth down. When the Steelers got the ball one final time, they ran another nine plays to get to the Panthers' 8-yard line with 48 seconds left.

Carolina had to make one more stand.

"They ran the same play the first half," Cota recalled on the latest edition of "Inside Scoop." 

"The motion came and I knew they were going to run that same play again. I knew Sam (Mills) was going to have a hard time going with it, so I just completely came out of my responsibilities and just followed Andre Hastings. I knew Kordell was going to throw it to him. We kind of met at the same time on the ball and I just lucked out and happened to be able to rip it away from him."

"You're working so hard all season, all training camp and it all kind of comes down to that final drive for the season," Cota continued. "And to be able to make that play and help your teammates reach that goal, that's what football is all about. That was the biggest high of my career. It was just amazing."

While Cota's play went down as one of the first big game-winning moments in the new Ericsson Stadium, when it happened was also a bonus.

"The wives loved me," Cota said. "It was the holiday season and we got a bunch of days off for Christmas. If we would have lost, we wouldn't have had those days off. So the families were pretty excited for me, too."

Related Content

news

Jon Beason gave his all until his body wouldn't let him

The former first-round pick was one of the best linebackers in the league until his career was cut short by injuries.
news

Steve Beuerlein recalls the thrill of victory and agony ... of victory

Beuerlein's famed quarterback sneak at Green Bay in 1999 produced a walk-off victory.
news

Muhsin Muhammad has crafted a legacy well beyond his playing days

The former wide receiver better known as Moose has kept himself busy through parenting, business and philanthropy. 
news

X-Clown may not have happened without Ricky Manning Jr.

The former cornerback recalls his key interception that set up the famed game-winner in the 2003 playoffs.
news

Flashback Friday: Jake Delhomme remembers ripped pants incident

Delhomme still has the pants that ripped near his backside during the 2005 regular season finale. 
news

Flashback Friday: DeShaun Foster carves up defenses

Foster still ranks fourth all-time in career rushing yards for Carolina.
news

2003 Cardiac Cats reunion features previously untold stories, laughs and reflection

An all-star cast from the 2003 NFC Championship team recently connected for a special video chat.
news

Members of 2003 NFC Championship team come together for online reunion

Set to be released at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the 40-minute video chat is a fun trip down memory lane.
news

Remembering when DeShaun Foster ran through tackles on a play that "took a minute and a half" in the NFC Championship game

Watch Inside Scoop featuring Foster, who breaks down his iconic touchdown in Philadelphia.
news

The connections shared by Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos and former DE Mike Rucker

Brown met with Rucker at the Combine, while Gross-Matos shares some uncanny similarities to the former Panthers defensive end.
news

Richie Brockel remembers his famed trick play from 2011

Watch Inside Scoop with Brockel and Kristen Balboni as he breaks down the play.
Advertising