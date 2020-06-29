Members of 2003 NFC Championship team come together for online reunion

Jun 29, 2020 at 02:55 PM
Will Bryan

Earlier this offseason, a group of players from Carolina's memorable 2003 NFC Championship team gathered on a video call to catch up and tell stories about that memorable season.

You'll be able to watch the full 40-minute chat starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on Panthers.com, the Panthers' YouTube channel and Panthers Facebook page. Fans with connected TV devices like Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick can download the NFL app, select "Panthers," and watch on those respective devices.

The players on the call were quarterback Jake Delhomme, wide receivers Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad, offensive linemen Jordan Gross and Kevin Donnalley, defensive end Mike Rucker and safety Mike Minter.

Delhomme, Smith and Gross were inducted into the Panthers' Hall of Honor this past year, while Muhammad, Rucker and Minter all rank inside the top-four in franchise history in their respective categories of receiving yards, sacks and interceptions.

The seven players were also joined by a special surprise guest when former head coach John Fox hopped on.

The 2003 team won the NFC South and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVIII after three thrilling playoff wins over the Cowboys, Rams and Eagles. The "Cardiac Cats" had a flair for the dramatic with an NFL record-tying seven wins by 3 points or fewer. They also won four road overtime games and became the first team to overcome a 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl.

