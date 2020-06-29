Members of 2003 NFC Championship team come together for online reunion

The players on the call were quarterback Jake Delhomme, wide receivers Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad, offensive linemen Jordan Gross and Kevin Donnalley, defensive end Mike Rucker and safety Mike Minter.

Delhomme, Smith and Gross were inducted into the Panthers' Hall of Honor this past year, while Muhammad, Rucker and Minter all rank inside the top-four in franchise history in their respective categories of receiving yards, sacks and interceptions.

The seven players were also joined by a special surprise guest when former head coach John Fox hopped on.