Chalk Talk: Kuechly and Stewart talk Bryce Young, Dave Canales and favorite memories

CHARLOTTE– Jonathan Stewart and Luke Kuechly have seen a winning machine from the inside. They know what it takes, on both sides of the ball, to prepare a championship culture from the locker room, to practice, to games, and beyond. They understand, and pardon the easy cliché, a winning culture.

It's why Stewart has been so encouraged by all he has seen from new head coach Dave Canales in recent weeks.

"I'm excited for them to just have an environment that they can grow," Stewart said Wednesday night, speaking at an event announcing a partnership between the Carolina Panthers and FanDuel.

"Having a coach like (Dave Canales) lead the charge, a good coach creates a good environment because, at the end of the day, you have to learn every day. Every game, every win, every loss, you have to learn, and if you don't have a good environment to learn, which—you're going to make mistakes, you have to be able to grow from them.

"I look back at our 2015 season, going to the Super Bowl, that was the environment. The environment was, 'hey, look, you dropped the pick in practice. Why?' In games, he was catching them. So, the accountability, the structure that we had is, is something very similar to what I see developing with the staff and Dan Morgan, he is the main key to all that."

Wins come when culture and scheme merge. According to Kuechly, the latter will depend largely on how the Panthers surround quarterback Bryce Young. Kuechly feels that an offensive front modeled after what the New Orleans Saints did with quarterback Drew Brees can be done.

Neither Young nor Brees is over six feet tall. Working with the quarterback to enhance his strengths, therefore, means focusing on the interior offensive linemen.

"What hurt us last year on offense was there was so much going on," Kuechly explained. "We were banged up inside, and our offense is built a lot like how New Orleans was built with Drew (Brees). They had three hosses on the inside of that offensive line. Both those guards were gigantic humans. It was Carl Nicks and Jahri Evans. Both those guys are 350 pounds, all of it, and you can't push the pocket vertically.

"We lost that last year with Austin (Corbett) and Brady (Christensen) being down; they're not as big bodies as those guys, but they can sit down, they can anchor, that whole rush doesn't kill him, and Bryce could do his thing last year."

The statement largely echoes what Canales told reporters at the NFL Combine last week.

"Guard play, center play, really big," Canales said last week. "(There) was a, eight or nine years ago, Drew Brees study, how the Saints build their line. They want to make sure that they're really sound inside and that they create that depth of a pocket with a guy who's vertically challenged.

"Is it the person in there? Yes, but it also goes to technique. It goes to how we set protections and things like that."

Regardless of any personnel changes or updated playbooks, though, Kuechly feels confident that Young will take a step forward simply because that's the nature of the NFL.

"I just think seeing the game, that first snap he takes in the regular season, he's going to know what it's like, and there's not as many new things every year," Kuechly said. "Your rookie year, stuff is always brand new. The first time you see certain looks is the first time.