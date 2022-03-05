Charles Cross, Trevor Penning highlight deep tackle class

Penning is clearly leaning into his reputation. Asked this week for three words to describe his style, he replied: "Physical, nasty, prick."

Schwartz laughed when asked about that, noting that smaller school players often have to be a little over the top in some way to separate themselves.

"He's clearly a mean S.O.B.," Schwartz said. "A guy like Evan Neal played against guys in the SEC every week, this guy's best opponent was Iowa State. You have to set the tone with your style. But his tape is very good. He'll probably take more coaching, but that doesn't mean he can't play in the NFL."