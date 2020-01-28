Chase Blackburn thrilled to stay in Carolina as special teams coordinator for Matt Rhule

"He made it a point to tell me, 'I'm hiring you as part of my staff. You are not being retained. You are not a holdover,'" Blackburn said. "The best thing I heard in the whole process was I was getting a chance to interview just like any other incoming guy. And I was being hired, not retained. That's reassuring for me and my family. We know we're wanted. That's the biggest thing.

"I come out of it having a really good sense for who he is and how we're going to build it. We're aligned in our process."

Blackburn is naturally an excitable guy, but that said, you can tell he's really fired up about getting a chance to work on Rhule's staff.

"He has that command and ability to lead," Blackburn said. "And he has his own way of operating. Things are going to change. But he has such a good outlook on what he demands and how he sees it. The communication is very clear and concise. He's very process driven, very goal oriented and he has a lot of energy. Guys are going to respond to him."

As a special teams coordinator, and as a former player who carved out a role as a core special teams guy, Blackburn appreciates any head coach who values the importance of the so-called third phase.

"I don't think you can have a great team," Rhule said recently, "if you are not great on special teams."

And to be blunt, the Panthers have to be better on special teams going forward. After a strong start to the season, Carolina finished 28th in the 2019 overall special teams rankings, provided annually by Rick Gosselin.

"It's going to be held to a high standard," Blackburn said. "In my conversations with Coach Rhule, (special teams) is of great importance, and it's refreshing the way he attacks it.