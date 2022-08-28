For Chris Tabor, it's about being "prepared for anything"

"Yeah, but that can be true for offense and defense too; It's the common cliche, but it's next man up," Tabor said with a shrug. "Now, within that next man up, we have to make sure we're bringing other players along. He could be on the practice squad, and he gets elevated. You're coaching him just as much as you are the other guys. It's a fact; he's going to play before the year's over with, so you've got to get him ready."

So while every coach is getting his starters ready for that week's game, Tabor's depth charts effectively include every player on the roster, and have to reach much deeper than just starters and backups.

"What I do, sometimes you have guys who play multiple spots," Tabor said. "So if a guy gets hurt, it's not always a one-for-one exchange. It might be one for two. I might end up taking a player out of his position because he's better suited to replace the hurt player, and then I got to get somebody for him to keep the team strong. It's just whatever the pieces of the puzzle are, to be honest with you.

"It's part of what makes it fun, to be honest with you."

Fun? Or chaotic?