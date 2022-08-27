Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"

Aug 27, 2022 at 02:43 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Zane Gonzalez
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers had a long list of injuries to review after the 21-0 win over Buffalo in Friday night's preseason finale, and head coach Matt Rhule provided news during a Saturday press conference.

Rhule said kicker Zane Gonzalez's groin injury was "significant" and "long-term," but he said it was unclear of whether or not it would be season-ending.

"He's going to be seen by a specialist, and that will lead to any future decisions that have to be made," Rhule said. "But it is a significant injury to his groin. And obviously, our thoughts are with Zane at this time. He's a warrior. He'll find a way to battle back, and we'll find out exactly what the length of that is."

Gonzalez was carted off in the third quarter after injuring himself while warming up on the sideline, a non-contact injury reminiscent of the quad injury he sustained pregame in Buffalo last year.

Rhule said the Panthers are exploring options at kicker, and special teams coach Chris Tabor is involved in the search.

"There are five or six teams, you know, that, that, you know, we're waiting to see what happens with their rosters," Rhule said. "There's some guys that are out there. So everything from probably working guys out to looking at who's out there. We're going to have to attack it because this is this is obviously a major thing for us."

Sam Darnold

Quarterback Sam Darnold sustained a "significant" high ankle sprain, Rhule said. He said he was not yet sure of how long Darnold would be out, seeking further tests after the initial MRI. NFL Network reported Darnold could miss between four and six weeks.

"We're not sure we have the exact length," Rhule said. "We've sent images to specialists to try to gauge it. But again, that does look like a significant injury that could take some time."

Darnold was Carolina's option as a backup quarterback to Baker Mayfield, who officially won the job last Monday. With Darnold's ankle injury and rookie Matt Corral's season-ending Lisfranc injury sustained at New England last week, the Panthers are left with PJ Walker behind Mayfield on the current roster.

It poses a complicated situation with roster math as the cut to 53 looms Tuesday, since players have to be on the initial 53-man roster to be activated from IR after missing at least four weeks. Rhule said he and general manager Scott Fitterer are exploring options at all positions.

"We have two quarterbacks (and) normally we would go into the season with two," Rhule said. "Sam, I think he will be back. It's just a matter of how many weeks it is. Every position, we'll look at every option."

Darnold was carted off the field in the second half of the Buffalo game, with a group of Panthers and Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushing over to wish him well. He didn't speak with reporters after the game, and his personal items were left in the locker room with a pair of crutches while he was checked out by medical staff.

Rhule didn't have an immediate update on tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci, though also left the Buffalo game in the second half with a groin injury. He did say it wasn't as serious as the Gonzalez and Darnold situations, which is a positive.

Center Bradley Bozeman is expected to return to practice this week, Rhule said, with the hope he will be able to return for the season opener against Cleveland. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson and tight end Ian Thomas are also expected to be back this week.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown was ruled out for the second half of the Bills game due to an oblique injury, but Brown said the injury was "not a problem" and that he could've gone back in.

PHOTOS: In-game action vs. Bills in preseason finale

View photos of Carolina's matchup against Buffalo at Bank of America Stadium in the final game of the preseason.

1E6488B9-6972-48F9-A94C-BB8E7585C0FA
1 / 68
6925788D-C5BE-4BA2-88D2-53375AAF2691
2 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-53
3 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-50
4 / 68
1CW19904
5 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
63B23045-C3D5-4F47-A9EA-222C69F98C4F
6 / 68
35EA408C-C16C-4F7A-8C6E-FF3D449850A4
7 / 68
E9724626-B0C8-40BB-AB0C-CA3C22F0637A
8 / 68
48361E83-9570-4B8C-B24B-B65490F26D89
9 / 68
29D37226-4384-424D-A1E5-5C9A26B69B62
10 / 68
751E1134-2A58-4C4C-AE07-538FB1214726
11 / 68
D2E59E4A-3412-4BE5-8AB1-3D9C0E80F5B4
12 / 68
59B71324-0691-4CB8-B2C7-CF5536818326
13 / 68
4E15252A-0CC6-4AEE-ADB0-07C084882117
14 / 68
4CBEC299-9993-4ED0-A827-457C5A7D224B
15 / 68
825C8139-395E-46E8-8A58-3E7A08D3833C
16 / 68
1FA5118C-C8CB-4C7A-A280-E1F3010868B6
17 / 68
76B29329-0C6C-4D44-B746-F0FD64A3856A
18 / 68
666F22B8-081A-402B-8DFA-2D0E4CC98AD5
19 / 68
702008F5-C592-4A3D-8C42-808420F72CD2
20 / 68
1CW19828
21 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19846
22 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19858
23 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19856
24 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-37
25 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-38
26 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-36
27 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-39
28 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-41
29 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-43
30 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-45
31 / 68
Baker Mayfield
32 / 68
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-52
33 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220826 Preseason_BuffaloBills-55
34 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
2C9269C4-0D78-4983-B523-F44176096E6B
35 / 68
A3861AD9-4827-42E5-9F1E-0273CBFE4B88
36 / 68
8AF357B4-F5BA-427E-A5C3-92A27E748319
37 / 68
AC1391E4-07CF-46B2-BB4F-F519F054FCA2
38 / 68
D5F565E2-C11A-40A9-890A-EEB110E0B5AE
39 / 68
DD2DBF64-AC9E-4AFB-A062-B4F11AA737A2
40 / 68
158FE9C6-2021-4840-80C2-E97F217D518F
41 / 68
7C5FF6C6-302D-4D4D-B602-79E37BE88D83
42 / 68
9EDE0021-7680-4B98-BBB7-B692957C116F
43 / 68
88FDC39B-D814-4D14-A3AC-A96098FFBD6C
44 / 68
BC4AFB43-31AC-4201-9F9F-2E3048EBD134
45 / 68
4D87D499-A1C0-400F-8029-428165FEF4B4
46 / 68
578D9BEB-1CF0-429F-A143-80278CC396DF
47 / 68
71C99B12-4F66-4BC7-A58B-1C045C341C5D
48 / 68
92A9F7C8-41DE-4CE8-813F-EF57BE476A2B
49 / 68
8ED35C9C-5364-4491-B598-CF2D3C5502A3
50 / 68
BD12F319-5F16-4D1F-AF4F-40C920D14AAC
51 / 68
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith catches a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
52 / 68

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith catches a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
53 / 68

Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
54 / 68

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
55 / 68

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
56 / 68

Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
57 / 68

Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson breaks away from Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
58 / 68

Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson breaks away from Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs form a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
59 / 68

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs form a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker watches his kick against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
60 / 68

Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker watches his kick against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
61 / 68

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after an interception with safety Juston Burris against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
62 / 68

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after an interception with safety Juston Burris against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
63 / 68

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) celebrates with teammate Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
64 / 68

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) celebrates with teammate Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Marquan McCall sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
65 / 68

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Marquan McCall sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and linebacker Terrel Bernard during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
66 / 68

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and linebacker Terrel Bernard during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan (84) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
67 / 68

Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan (84) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett runs against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
68 / 68

Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett runs against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
