Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"

Quarterback Sam Darnold sustained a "significant" high ankle sprain, Rhule said. He said he was not yet sure of how long Darnold would be out, seeking further tests after the initial MRI. NFL Network reported Darnold could miss between four and six weeks.

"We're not sure we have the exact length," Rhule said. "We've sent images to specialists to try to gauge it. But again, that does look like a significant injury that could take some time."

Darnold was Carolina's option as a backup quarterback to Baker Mayfield, who officially won the job last Monday. With Darnold's ankle injury and rookie Matt Corral's season-ending Lisfranc injury sustained at New England last week, the Panthers are left with PJ Walker behind Mayfield on the current roster.

It poses a complicated situation with roster math as the cut to 53 looms Tuesday, since players have to be on the initial 53-man roster to be activated from IR after missing at least four weeks. Rhule said he and general manager Scott Fitterer are exploring options at all positions.

"We have two quarterbacks (and) normally we would go into the season with two," Rhule said. "Sam, I think he will be back. It's just a matter of how many weeks it is. Every position, we'll look at every option."