With Panthers' preseason over, Baker Mayfield feels "confident" in offense

Mayfield capped off that drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith, one of the Panthers' breakout stars of training camp and the preseason. Mayfield pointed to that play as his proudest connection of the night.

Two drives before that, Mayfield completed a 12-play, 53-yard touchdown drive with a 2-yard pass to D'Onta Foreman on fourth down. That throw was one Mayfield was less pleased about, since Foreman had to stretch to grab the ball with one hand.

"Those are the little things that you go back, and yeah, it's a touchdown, but if there's a defender actually chasing him, that's a terrible throw," Mayfield said. "Those are the little things that I'm going to be extremely critical about myself. That's just the way I work."

But another way Mayfield works is that he commands the offense – and the room of people around him.

"He's a guy that's come in, and since he's gotten here, he's just been working hard," Foreman said. "(He's) trying to take over that leadership role, put all the guys in the right position, and just do what he needs to do as a quarterback.

"I'm excited for him. We've just got to do everything that we can to help him. I think he definitely came in with a chip on his shoulder. He's got a lot to prove. I feel like a lot of us do. As a team, we've got a lot to prove. I'm definitely behind him and definitely want him to succeed."

Mayfield said he feels the support from his teammates, and as the Tuesday deadline to cut the roster down to 53 looms, he expressed his appreciation for the team that has accepted him.