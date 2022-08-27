Postgame Transcripts: Preseason Week 3 vs. Buffalo

QB Baker Mayfield

RE: Performance tonight

Some good, some bad. Overall a little sloppy to be honest with you. I felt like my feet weren't very calm. Felt like I kind of drifted in the pocket a little bit, created my own pressure. Room for improvement. Have to look back at the tape, haven't watched it yet obviously. I just thought we played complimentary football tonight which we have been emphasizing that. We went three-and-out on the first drive, which obviously we didn't want to do. Then the defense stopped them and we went out and scored on the long drive. Then next drive they get a turnover and we capitalize on that with answering with points. Those are the good parts that we have been emphasizing playing as a full team, complimentary on all three phases. Happy about that, but just have to go back and fine tune all the little details.

RE: Have you had a chance to talk to Sam Darnold and if so, what did you say?

Obviously very unfortunate. Just that we were praying for him, thinking about him, but he seemed like he was in good spirits for the most part. Obviously, I don't know any details and the extent of the injury but you never want to see that with anybody. Especially not one of your teammates going off on a cart. So, hoping for the best.

RE: On your one scramble can you take us through the play where you lower your shoulder

Honestly, I tried to tell him my bad because I knew he was easing up on it and I didn't want to hurt him either. He didn't take the apology very well, but that's okay. Obviously, just try to protect myself on the boundary. He was playing smart, so I appreciate that. That's one of these things you should go out of bounds.

RE: Tonight's pass protection

Guys up front were great. I thought communication was great. Overall it was a clean game. Proud of those guys. Obviously, we'll continue to improve each game as each game they play together is going to be better and better; looking forward to that. Thankful for those guys up front. Ran the ball well and protected well obviously as well.

RE: Chemistry with the offense?

It's coming along. There are certain things. The line of communication is completely open. We are on the same page, it is just a matter of going out and executing it now. So we are trying to make sure we not just know our jobs, we go out and do it at the same time. The chemistry is improving drastically each day that we go out there and work together. So, that's the progress and we are happy about it.

RE: Grasp on the offense

Obviously, when you are practicing against your own defense and you are trying to game plan for a different team it's a little bit different. Each game I am looking for improvements and adjustments within this system. Yes he is right. Obviously, I'm just getting started within it but I feel completely comfortable within the knowledge of it. Now it's just a matter of going out and seeing it and putting it in to action. It is one thing to talk about the Xs and Os but like I said about the chemistry and all of that and being on the same page, now you just have to go out and do it. Got to be able to pull the trigger when it is a live game and be ready to execute.

RE: Experience playing your first game at Bank of America Stadium as the starting quarterback

Obviously, the rain delay wasn't very friendly to our fans but it was a great experience for us. Obviously, two weeks from now it is going to be the real thing so a good little first taste of it. But we are ready for that stadium to be at full capacity and rocking.

RE: What is working for Shi Smith and you early on?

Shi (Smith) is a guy, obviously young player, that is continuing to improve with each game and each rep he has. He is extremely explosive. He has so much potential and we are just taping into it and I think he is realizing how much potential he really has. He is a guy that is going to be vital for this offense, a key part of it and we are continuing to try to let him grow within the system and see what he can do.

RE: The weapons around him on offense

I feel great about this team. I feel great about the guys up front and the weapons we have in the skill position. We haven't been out there as a complete unit yet and so that's why the line of communication within the meetings and during practice. We didn't have everybody playing tonight, but we can still learn from this tape and talk about it as a complete unit to be on the same page when we get out there. I am 100% confident in this group that we have. Going forward, obviously right now is the not fun part of football when you have to make the cuts. Just feeling really grateful for this group that we've had that welcomed me in here.

RE: Playing deep into the 2*nd* quarter tonight

Yeah, obviously it helps when you are staying clean and the guys upfront are protecting extremely well like that. Happy to get some more live reps and just some situational football. Obviously, that long drive we had a few third and longs and a fourth down conversion. Just stuff that was just really testing for us. I am happy with how much we played.

RE: The touchdown pass to D'Onta Foreman

No, wrong shoulder so it has to be the other shoulder. Those are the little things. You go back, and yeah it's a touchdown but if there is a defender actually chasing them that's a terrible throw. Those are the little things that I am going to be extremely critical about myself and that's just the way I work.

RE: What moment did you like the most tonight?

I don't know. I think the miniature scramble drill, the touchdown to Shi was a good one. Just going through the progression and it was good to see. Obviously, the protection was great, but then we have been talking about scramble drill being a huge part of our game once we get in the red zone and that was the first glimpse of it. Not just for me but as an offense those explosive plays when you don't get the certain look you want. It was good for us to capitalize on it.

RE: Charlie Brewer

I grew up with the Brewer family. His older brother was the quarterback in front of me at Lake Travis High School, Michael. He was actually at Texas Tech when I was there at first. So I have known Charlie (Brewer) since he was in elementary school, since he was a young pup. He has always been extremely tough. Obviously his journey, he has kind of bounced around to different schools but it's fun to see him going. I still stay in touch with him extremely often. Happy for him to be starting there at Liberty and excited to see what is going to happen.

RE: Advice for Charlie Brewer

Seize the moment. It's his opportunity to go out there and play well. Obviously, things didn't pan out for him at Utah, but everybody here is very familiar with Charlie since he was at Baylor with most of this staff. Everybody loves him, we are all talking about him. He knows how to take advantage of his opportunity, so there is no question about that.

RE: Seize the moment, is that fair to say that is where you are right now?