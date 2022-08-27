Panthers in "wait and see" mode on pair of potentially significant injuries

The kicking situation is also up in the air, after Gonzalez went down with a groin injury during the third quarter while warming up on the sideline.

"I didn't see what happened at first, but I saw him after the fact grabbing at his groin a little bit," said punter Johnny Hekker, who was next to Gonzalez as he kicked into a net.

"I knew; I've been around kickers that have had something go there. It's unfortunate for him; he's worked his tail off, he's a great, great kicker. In my eyes, one of the best in the league. Top, top leg talent. He'll bounce back from this and be a pro in his whole recovery, and we'll have his back the whole way. I'm hopeful his future has a lot of great stuff for the Carolina Panthers. . . .

"It just stinks for a guy that's worked so hard to have his body feeling really good, and a freak situation to happen like that. That sucks."

In that regard, the nature of the injury was reminiscent of when Gonzalez injured his quad during pregame last year in Buffalo.

"It's a very similar situation now," long snapper JJ Jansen said. "He's kicking fantastic, lights out in practice, lights out in games, guys love him, so that was tough. First for him, then for the team. Obviously, tonight was a tough night for him and Sam, a lot of guys getting nicked up, but those two in particular."

If there was any good news, it was that defensive tackle Derrick Brown shrugged off the in-game announcement that he was out for the rest of the game with an oblique injury. It was announced after he and the first defense were done for the night anyway, and he shook his head when asked about it.

"I'm fine," Brown said. "Not a problem. I could have gone back in."