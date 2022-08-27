Baker Mayfield with a pair of touchdowns in home debut

Aug 26, 2022 at 08:49 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield looked fairly at home in his new home.

The new starting quarterback led his first two touchdown drives as a Panther, part of a mostly solid night at Bank of America Stadium.

Mayfield spread the ball among five different targets, hitting running back D'Onta Foreman and wide receiver Shi Smith for scoring passes, before exiting the game in the second quarter.

He was efficient, completing 9-of-15 passes for 89 yards and the two touchdowns, and the line would have been much better if not for a few dropped passes.

It was a good night of work after he led a long field goal drive in his only appearance two weeks ago at Washington. He did not play last week in New England.

Mayfield found Foreman on a fourth-down pass to the flat from the 1-yard line in the first quarter, which capped a 12-play drive.

After an interception by Jeremy Chinn gifted him with field position in the second quarter, he found Smith for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead. It was one of two third-down conversions for Smith, who started the game and continued to build on an excellent preseason.

Mayfield was playing against the Bills' second defense, but he was also playing without running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

Related Links

PHOTOS: In-game action vs. Bills in preseason finale

View photos of Carolina's matchup against Buffalo at Bank of America Stadium in the final game of the preseason.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith catches a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith catches a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett jumps over Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson breaks away from Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson breaks away from Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs form a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs form a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker watches his kick against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker watches his kick against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after an interception with safety Juston Burris against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after an interception with safety Juston Burris against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) celebrates with teammate Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) celebrates with teammate Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Marquan McCall sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Marquan McCall sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and linebacker Terrel Bernard during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and linebacker Terrel Bernard during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan (84) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan (84) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett runs against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett runs against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

