Baker Mayfield with a pair of touchdowns in home debut

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield looked fairly at home in his new home.
The new starting quarterback led his first two touchdown drives as a Panther, part of a mostly solid night at Bank of America Stadium.
Mayfield spread the ball among five different targets, hitting running back D'Onta Foreman and wide receiver Shi Smith for scoring passes, before exiting the game in the second quarter.
He was efficient, completing 9-of-15 passes for 89 yards and the two touchdowns, and the line would have been much better if not for a few dropped passes.
It was a good night of work after he led a long field goal drive in his only appearance two weeks ago at Washington. He did not play last week in New England.
Mayfield found Foreman on a fourth-down pass to the flat from the 1-yard line in the first quarter, which capped a 12-play drive.
After an interception by Jeremy Chinn gifted him with field position in the second quarter, he found Smith for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead. It was one of two third-down conversions for Smith, who started the game and continued to build on an excellent preseason.
Mayfield was playing against the Bills' second defense, but he was also playing without running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.
