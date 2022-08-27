Baker Mayfield with a pair of touchdowns in home debut

It was a good night of work after he led a long field goal drive in his only appearance two weeks ago at Washington. He did not play last week in New England.

Mayfield found Foreman on a fourth-down pass to the flat from the 1-yard line in the first quarter, which capped a 12-play drive.

After an interception by Jeremy Chinn gifted him with field position in the second quarter, he found Smith for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead. It was one of two third-down conversions for Smith, who started the game and continued to build on an excellent preseason.