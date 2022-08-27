Rapid Reactions: Injury list a long one after preseason win over Bills

But they also saw far too many players go down with injuries in the second half, which is the worst thing that can happen in the preseason.

Starting defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who had a sack early, suffered an oblique injury that was announced right after halftime. His availability will be significant, so there was a bit of good news when sideline reporter Kristen Balboni reported the injury designation "was more of a preseason precaution." The Panthers feel good about their starting lineup with Brown and Matt Ioannidis in the middle, but aren't deep there and will likely be looking for some help at that position as teams make cuts next week.