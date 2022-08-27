Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the preseason finale against Buffalo.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|43 (69%)
|John Lovett
|31 (50%)
|6 (35%)
|Taylor Moton
|31 (50%)
|2 (12%)
|Austin Corbett
|31 (50%)
|2 (12%)
|Brady Christensen
|31 (50%)
|2 (12%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|31 (50%)
|2 (12%)
|Dennis Daley
|31 (50%)
|1 (6%)
|Cade Mays
|31 (50%)
|1 (6%)
|Sam Tecklenburg
|31 (50%)
|1 (6%)
|Pat Elflein
|31 (50%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|27 (44%)
|7 (41%)
|Rashard Higgins
|25 (40%)
|Baker Mayfield
|25 (40%)
|Cameron Erving
|23 (37%)
|2 (12%)
|Shi Smith
|22 (35%)
|2 (12%)
|Tommy Tremble
|21 (34%)
|6 (35%)
|Ra'Shaun Henry
|21 (34%)
|Josh Babicz
|20 (32%)
|1 (6%)
|Sam Darnold
|19 (31%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|18 (29%)
|4 (24%)
|Deonte Brown
|18 (29%)
|1 (6%)
|PJ Walker
|18 (29%)
|1 (6%)
|Derek Wright
|17 (27%)
|8 (47%)
|Keith Kirkwood
|16 (26%)
|5 (29%)
|Michael Jordan
|13 (21%)
|3 (18%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|13 (21%)
|2 (12%)
|Charleston Rambo
|13 (21%)
|CJ Saunders
|11 (18%)
|2 (12%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|10 (16%)
|10 (59%)
|Mike Horton
|8 (13%)
|1 (6%)
|DJ Moore
|2 (3%)
- The starting offensive line played 50 percent of the offensive snaps, while Baker Mayfield played 40 percent of the snaps and threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns (116.4 passer rtg).
- Shi Smith played just 22 snaps, but had three receptions for 32 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown.
- John Lovett played 31 snaps and had a team-high 18 touches, rushing for 35 yards and catching four passes for 36 yards.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. led the team with 43 snaps, but did not record a reception.
|Cory Littleton
|28 (51%)
|1 (6%)
|Jaycee Horn
|28 (51%)
|Brandon Smith
|27 (49%)
|9 (53%)
|Xavier Woods
|26 (47%)
|Marquis Haynes
|25 (45%)
|Juston Burris
|25 (45%)
|Frankie Luvu
|25 (45%)
|Arron Mosby
|24 (44%)
|7 (41%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|24 (44%)
|Phil Hoskins
|24 (44%)
|Tae Hayes
|22 (40%)
|8 (47%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|22 (40%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|21 (38%)
|7 (41%)
|Austin Larkin
|21 (38%)
|4 (24%)
|Damien Wilson
|21 (38%)
|3 (18%)
|CJ Henderson
|21 (38%)
|Darryl Johnson
|20 (36%)
|5 (29%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|19 (35%)
|Kalon Barnes
|18 (33%)
|11 (65%)
|Sean Chandler
|18 (33%)
|8 (47%)
|Kenny Robinson
|17 (31%)
|7 (41%)
|Marquan McCall
|17 (31%)
|Bravvion Roy
|17 (31%)
|Frank Herron
|14 (25%)
|Donte Jackson
|13 (24%)
|Keith Taylor
|12 (22%)
|7 (41%)
|Josh Watson
|12 (22%)
|7 (41%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|11 (20%)
|Drew Jordan
|10 (18%)
|4 (24%)
|Derrick Brown
|10 (18%)
|Brian Burns
|10 (18%)
|Madre Harper
|3 (5%)
|5 (29%)
- Jaycee Horn tied for the team high with 51 percent of the snaps, seeing his most action of the preseason. He recorded one tackle.
- Many of the defensive starters played around 40 percent of the snaps, led by Frankie Luvu and his team-best eight tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-short attempt in the red zone.
- Jeremy Chinn played 24 snaps and secured a first-half interception that set up a touchdown.
- Derrick Brown played 10 snaps and recorded a half-sack before leaving the game early with an oblique injury.
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (53%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (47%)
|Zane Gonzalez
|5 (29%)
View photos of Carolina's matchup against Buffalo at Bank of America Stadium in the final game of the preseason.