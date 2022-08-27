Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

Aug 27, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the preseason finale against Buffalo.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Terrace Marshall Jr.43 (69%)
John Lovett31 (50%)6 (35%)
Taylor Moton31 (50%)2 (12%)
Austin Corbett31 (50%)2 (12%)
Brady Christensen31 (50%)2 (12%)
Ikem Ekwonu31 (50%)2 (12%)
Dennis Daley31 (50%)1 (6%)
Cade Mays31 (50%)1 (6%)
Sam Tecklenburg31 (50%)1 (6%)
Pat Elflein31 (50%)
Stephen Sullivan27 (44%)7 (41%)
Rashard Higgins25 (40%)
Baker Mayfield25 (40%)
Cameron Erving23 (37%)2 (12%)
Shi Smith22 (35%)2 (12%)
Tommy Tremble21 (34%)6 (35%)
Ra'Shaun Henry21 (34%)
Josh Babicz20 (32%)1 (6%)
Sam Darnold19 (31%)
Chuba Hubbard18 (29%)4 (24%)
Deonte Brown18 (29%)1 (6%)
PJ Walker18 (29%)1 (6%)
Derek Wright17 (27%)8 (47%)
Keith Kirkwood16 (26%)5 (29%)
Michael Jordan13 (21%)3 (18%)
D'Onta Foreman13 (21%)2 (12%)
Charleston Rambo13 (21%)
CJ Saunders11 (18%)2 (12%)
Giovanni Ricci10 (16%)10 (59%)
Mike Horton8 (13%)1 (6%)
DJ Moore2 (3%)
  • The starting offensive line played 50 percent of the offensive snaps, while Baker Mayfield played 40 percent of the snaps and threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns (116.4 passer rtg).
  • Shi Smith played just 22 snaps, but had three receptions for 32 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown.
  • John Lovett played 31 snaps and had a team-high 18 touches, rushing for 35 yards and catching four passes for 36 yards.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. led the team with 43 snaps, but did not record a reception.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Cory Littleton28 (51%)1 (6%)
Jaycee Horn28 (51%)
Brandon Smith27 (49%)9 (53%)
Xavier Woods26 (47%)
Marquis Haynes25 (45%)
Juston Burris25 (45%)
Frankie Luvu25 (45%)
Arron Mosby24 (44%)7 (41%)
Jeremy Chinn24 (44%)
Phil Hoskins24 (44%)
Tae Hayes22 (40%)8 (47%)
Daviyon Nixon22 (40%)
Myles Hartsfield21 (38%)7 (41%)
Austin Larkin21 (38%)4 (24%)
Damien Wilson21 (38%)3 (18%)
CJ Henderson21 (38%)
Darryl Johnson20 (36%)5 (29%)
Yetur Gross-Matos19 (35%)
Kalon Barnes18 (33%)11 (65%)
Sean Chandler18 (33%)8 (47%)
Kenny Robinson17 (31%)7 (41%)
Marquan McCall17 (31%)
Bravvion Roy17 (31%)
Frank Herron14 (25%)
Donte Jackson13 (24%)
Keith Taylor12 (22%)7 (41%)
Josh Watson12 (22%)7 (41%)
Matt Ioannidis11 (20%)
Drew Jordan10 (18%)4 (24%)
Derrick Brown10 (18%)
Brian Burns10 (18%)
Madre Harper3 (5%)5 (29%)
  • Jaycee Horn tied for the team high with 51 percent of the snaps, seeing his most action of the preseason. He recorded one tackle.
  • Many of the defensive starters played around 40 percent of the snaps, led by Frankie Luvu and his team-best eight tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-short attempt in the red zone.
  • Jeremy Chinn played 24 snaps and secured a first-half interception that set up a touchdown.
  • Derrick Brown played 10 snaps and recorded a half-sack before leaving the game early with an oblique injury.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Johnny Hekker9 (53%)
JJ Jansen8 (47%)
Zane Gonzalez5 (29%)

PHOTOS: In-game action vs. Bills in preseason finale

View photos of Carolina's matchup against Buffalo at Bank of America Stadium in the final game of the preseason.

