Christian McCaffrey grateful to be back on the field

The two have worked out together in California before returning for workouts here, and McCaffrey said he's developed a quick rapport with the new starter. Details as subtle but significant as the depth of routes or how he throws to certain spots are the kinds of things that can only be worked out with time and reps.

"I've gotten to know him really well in the last few months," McCaffrey said. "Just getting together throwing with him and hanging out off the field. He's an incredible talent and incredible teammate already, so I'm super excited for him. . . .

"I think he'll fit in great. Already fits in great."

While Darnold will get plenty of attention — the natural by-product of being a quarterback, being a former first-rounder, and playing his old team in the opener — McCaffrey is a key part of making sure the job isn't too big.

Darnold's walking into a good situation, with skill-position talent including McCaffrey to make his life easier. That makes the fitting in a more natural process.

"He's very laid back, but he's definitely a leader too," McCaffrey said of Darnold. "And he knows when to put his foot down when he needs to and be a leader when he needs to. I think that's something that makes all quarterbacks great.

"Just demanding attention to detail, demanding a sharp practice, demanding a sense of urgency. that all starts with every individual, but the quarterback touches the ball every play. So if he shows it, then everybody else will rally behind it."

He laughed and said there were moments Monday when things looked promising, but McCaffrey's now been around long enough, and through enough to know it was just the start of a long road.

"It's day one," he said. "There's going to be stuff we have to work on in Week 16. so there's a bunch of stuff we have to work on now.

"It's just honing in on every rep, every detail, and not looking to the future or the past, but being completely present in every practice and every meeting."