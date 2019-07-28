Christian McCaffrey ranked 42nd in 2019 NFL Top 100

Jul 27, 2019 at 09:51 PM
Top 100_CMC Twitter

Christian McCaffrey was a beast in 2018, and his peers took notice.

The Panthers running back checks in at No. 42 on the NFL Network Top 100 of 2019. Cam Newton (No. 87) and Gerald McCoy (No. 75) are the other Panthers to crack the list so far.

McCaffrey put together the greatest season by a running back in franchise history, rushing for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 107 passes for 867 yards and six touchdowns. He broke the NFL record for most receptions by a running back.

Before he only played one series in the season finale, he played 956 of 982 snaps for a league-high 97.3 percent. It marked the highest percentage of offensive snaps for a running back in the NFL since that statistic began being compiled in 2012.

So yeah, McCaffrey is special. Can't wait to see what he does in Year Three.

Related Content

news

Yetur Gross-Matos is "ready to make the jump"

The third-year defensive end wants to build on last year, and toward a bigger role on defense.

news

Creating Sam Mills' Hall of Fame bust, a job for the ages

The Utah sculptor tasked with capturing the legendary linebacker's spirit said it took twice as long as some other projects.

news

READY ON SET: Behind the scenes at production day

Panthers players got to hit the movie set, and get a sense of what a production it actually is.

news

Reunited, and it feels so good

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has been able to reconnect with old friend Cory Littleton, which should help him on the field as well.

Advertising