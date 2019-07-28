Christian McCaffrey ranked 42nd in 2019 NFL Top 100

Christian McCaffrey was a beast in 2018, and his peers took notice.

The Panthers running back checks in at No. 42 on the NFL Network Top 100 of 2019. Cam Newton (No. 87) and Gerald McCoy (No. 75) are the other Panthers to crack the list so far.

McCaffrey put together the greatest season by a running back in franchise history, rushing for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 107 passes for 867 yards and six touchdowns. He broke the NFL record for most receptions by a running back.

Before he only played one series in the season finale, he played 956 of 982 snaps for a league-high 97.3 percent. It marked the highest percentage of offensive snaps for a running back in the NFL since that statistic began being compiled in 2012.