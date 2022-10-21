Christian McCaffrey's statistics and rankings in Panthers career

CHARLOTTE - Christian McCaffrey's statistical achievements in a Panthers uniform were lengthy and impressive.
In 2019, he was a two-time All-Pro, earning First Team honors at both running back and flex positions.
He once had 50 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and 50 yards passing all in the same game, joining Walter Payton as the only NFL player to ever do that.
In 2019, he famously joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.
While his impact in the Carolinas will be felt by more than just statistics, here's a deep dive on all of the rankings, records and numbers that McCaffrey put up since 2017.
NFL RANKINGS
- Since entering the league in 2017, McCaffrey has averaged 113.6 scrimmage yards per game (7,272 scrimmage yards), the most of any NFL player in that stretch
- In 2021, he became fastest player to reach 3,000 receiving yards and 3,000 rushing yards in NFL history (57 career games)
- He has 11 career games with at least 10 receptions, the most by any running back in NFL history...Has five career games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied for third-most by a running back in NFL history
- Made 116 receptions, most by a running back in a single season in NFL history (2019)
- Tallied 2,392 scrimmage yards in 2019, third-most by any NFL player in one season
- Became third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in same season.
- Has 24 career games with at least 50 rushing and 50 receiving yards in a game, second-most by a player in NFL history
- Became second player in NFL history with 50+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards and 50+ passing yards in a game (12/17/18 vs. Saints)
FRANCHISE RANKINGS
- Holds franchise record for most scrimmage yards per game (113.6) of any player, while his 7,272 total scrimmage yards and 50 scrimmage TDs are fifth-most in franchise history
- His 3,980 career rushing yards are fourth-most in franchise history
- Has most career receiving yards (3,292), receptions (390), receiving touchdowns (18), and receiving first downs (174) by a running back in franchise history
- Had 2,392 scrimmage yards in 2019, most by any player in one season
- 116 receptions (2019), most by any player in one season
- 1,005 receiving yards (2019), most by a running back in one season
- Set rookie single-season records from 2017 for most receptions (80), scrimmage yards (1,086), yards after catch (593) and first downs (57) by any player
- 15 receptions at Indianapolis (12/22/19), were the most by any player in a game in franchise history
- 237 scrimmage yards vs. Jacksonville (10/6/19), the most by any player in a single game
|Year
|Rushes
|Rsh Yds
|Receptions
|Rec Yds
|Srimmage Yards
|Total TDs
|2017
|117
|435
|80
|651
|1086
|7
|2018
|219
|1098
|107
|867
|1965
|13
|2019
|287
|1387
|116
|1005
|2392
|19
|2020
|59
|225
|17
|149
|374
|6
|2021
|99
|442
|37
|343
|785
|2
|2022
|85
|393
|33
|277
|670
|3
|Total
|866
|3980
|390
|3292
|7272
|50
Christian McCaffrey tallied 7,272 scrimmage yards and 50 scrimmage touchdowns in six seasons with the Panthers.