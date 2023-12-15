Chuba Hubbard's sudden star turn came from everyday work

"It was really just knowing that you have to try to chase perfection to get better," Tremble said. "You can come in here thinking you're a pro and stuff like that and like, I just need to catch one or two. But making sure even if you catch a ball, making sure it's perfect. We would always talk coming out of the games because we'd be so nervous and try not to mess up. And then we just said F it, put balls to the wall, and just do everything we can.

"And that was one of the things. I'm going to hit Jugs every single day, not once a week, not twice a week, every single day. And that's what really harped into it. And once you do Jugs every single day, then it's like even if he caught a crazy catch, but it wasn't perfect, catch it again. Catch, repeat; it could be one time or 10 times before you catch it perfect on that side. Then you do it on the other side.

"I think being a perfectionist about that stuff is really what helped elevate his game, especially in catching receiving game, to a new level."

He's continuing to develop in that area and has a career-best 30 receptions already this year. It's not an every-down thing because he's still mostly a physical runner, but it's a sign of growth in him that's easy to see. He's taken an area that may have been a liability at one time, or at least not a strength, and become proficient at it. That kind of time on task and dedication matters and the habits can help you improve in other areas as well.