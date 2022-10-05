Counted out before, Baker Mayfield hoping to bounce back again

They've hit some quick-strike plays (like a 75-yard touchdown to Robbie Anderson against the Browns or Laviska Shenault Jr.'s 67-yard score against the Saints), but those have been more common than long drives.

"I think he keeps fighting, you know," Anderson said of Mayfield. "He stays resilient, as much as possible, you know. Just by playing. Just by playing, effort, not giving up."

Running back Christian McCaffrey said Mayfield's been "the same guy" throughout the early problems, which appeals to McCaffrey's everyday ethos.

"He's a great leader, great in the huddle, takes extreme ownership, and is someone you want to go to battle with," McCaffrey said. "He's consistent all the way around."

Statistically, maybe not, but there are some numbers that suggest that not everything is off.

Perhaps oddly enough, Mayfield's the league's third-highest-rated passer in the fourth quarter (117.4). Trailing the Cards by two scores made that a bit easier since they were playing less aggressively on defense, but it's something. He's 18-of-30 passing in the fourth, for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the final quarter.

But the fact he's 30th in the league in passer rating for the whole game speaks to the problems they've had passing the ball.

"Right now, there's no identity because we're not consistent enough," Mayfield admitted. "That's not anything schematically wise; that's on us as players executing. We have to be better. We have to own that. We just haven't been good enough. There's no excuses; we just have to fix it.

"I'll take that (criticism) every day of the week. We just have to be better. I've always prided myself on being able to elevate the guys around me and lead at an extremely high level. Obviously, that hasn't happened, and I'm working really hard on that. And it starts with me doing my job the best I can and going from there. I'll take a lot of blame for that, and I consistently will."

And going back to the particulars is all they can focus on now, especially considering this week's opponent.

"If there's a solution, there's always hope," Rhule said of the things they see on tape.