Powered by

Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers

Oct 05, 2022 at 11:26 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
GameMatchup_Thumbnail-week-5

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (1-3) finish out a three-game home stand with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 5 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. 49ers

  • Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the 49ers | Series History
  • Current Streak: 49ers W1
  • Carolina has won six of the last eight matchups, including three straight at home in the regular season
  • San Francisco won in 2019, 51-13

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo spent time with the 49ers in 2005 as an assistant offensive line coach
  • Panthers assistant offensive head coach Jeff Nixon was with SF in 2016 as tight ends coach
  • Panthers players Christian McCaffrey and Henry Anderson both went to Stanford in the Bay Area, while Shaq Thompson and Keith Taylor Jr. both grew up in California.
  • Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow is from Woodland, Calif., and went to Sacramento City College and California State Hayward
  • Panthers offensive line coach James Campen is originally from Sacramento, Calif.
  • 49ers wide receiver and returner Ray Ray McCloud played in six games for Carolina in 2019. He played at Clemson from 2015-17
  • 49ers players Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw are natives of South Carolina and went to USC

Know Your Foe

San Francisco comes to Carolina after a dominant Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers are sporting the NFL's top defense, allowing just 234.5 yards per game and 11.5 points per game. San Francisco is stingy on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 32.7 percent of conversions while making 15 sacks, good for second in the league.

On offense, local South Carolina product Deebo Samuel leads the charge through the air and on the ground. He had 115 yards and a 57-yard catch and run touchdown on Monday night.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaSan Francisco
Offense
Total Yards/Game262.3 (32nd)324.5 (24th)
Rushing Yards/Game96.3 (24th)135.3 (9th)
Net Passing Yards/Game166.0 (31st)189.3 (26th)
Sacks Allowed11 (t-23rd)7 (t-8th)
Third Down Efficiency25.5 (32nd)37.0 (22nd)
Points/Game19.5 (17th)17.8 (t-27th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game346.0 (18th)234.5 (t-1st)
Rushing Yards/Game134.0 (25th)73.3 (2nd)
Passing Yards/Game212.0 (12th)161.3 (2nd)
Sacks5 (30th)15 (t-2nd)
Third Down Efficiency39.1 (17th)32.7 (6th)
Takeaways4 (t-21st)6 (t-12th)
Points Allowed/Game21.3 (t-13th)11.5 (1st)

Notes and Trends

Defensive Touchdowns

  • Carolina scored a defensive touchdown for the second week in a row when Frankie Luvu returned an interception for a touchdown against Arizona. It was the first time since 2005 that Carolina had scored defensive TDs in back-to-back games.
  • Carolina is the only NFL team to have multiple games with a defensive TD this season

Adding defensive points

  • Xavier Woods and Frankie Luvu currently lead the Panthers in total EPA (expected points added) with 34.04 and 33.76, respectively. That calculation is a formula that takes into account a number of defensive stats accumulated and contributed to.

Moving up the record books

  • Brian Burns recorded a sack in Week 4 to move past Thomas Davis in the all-time record book. Burns now has 28.5 career sacks and ranks eighth in Panthers history.

Offensive line getting stronger

  • Carolina's offensive line has had all five starters play every snap through Week 4.
  • Guard Austin Corbett ranks eighth among qualified guards with a pass blocking grade of 77.1, while center Pat Elflein ranks 12th among qualified centers with a pass blocking grade of 69.2 (via PFF).

Rush Defense in Weeks 2-4

  • Carolina allowed 106.3 rushing yards per game in Weeks 2-4, with a league-best defensive rush EPA (Expected Points Added) of 28.19 due to 17 tackles for loss (third in NFL) and two fumbles.
  • In those three weeks, opponents had just 2.74 yards post-contact per rush (5th in NFL) compared to 4.67 in Week 1 (29th).

McCaffrey over 100 scrimmage yards

  • Despite overall offensive struggles, Christian McCaffrey had his third-straight game with over 100 scrimmage yards on Sunday, making him one of five players with three games of 100+ yards this season.
  • Since 2018, McCaffrey continues to lead the NFL with 128.8 scrimmage yards per game.

Piñeiro still perfect

  • Eddy Piñeiro hit a career-long 54-yard field goal on Sunday at the end of the first half.
  • He is one of three kickers to still be perfect on field goals (8-of-8) with a minimum of eight attempts.

First Drive Defense

  • Carolina ran its streak of holding opponents out of the end zone on the opening drive to 21 games. The franchise record is 28 games, set in 2005-06.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • DJ Moore (314) needs 11 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Christian McCaffrey (49) needs one scrimmage TD to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
  • Shaq Thompson needs 72 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (12) needs one interception to tie Thomas Davis and Ken Lucas for seventh in franchise history.
  • JJ Jansen (213) needs eight games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. 49ers through the years

View photos from past games between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Carolina holds a 13-9 edge in the all-time series.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
1 / 98

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Shaq Thompson and Luke Kuechly against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
2 / 98

Shaq Thompson and Luke Kuechly against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
3 / 98

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

San Francisco Ahmad Brooks (55) pressures Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
4 / 98

San Francisco Ahmad Brooks (55) pressures Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

San Francisco 49ers Mario Manningham (82) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
5 / 98

San Francisco 49ers Mario Manningham (82) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith (89) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
6 / 98

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith (89) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) celebrates after a catch in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
7 / 98

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) celebrates after a catch in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess (17) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
8 / 98

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess (17) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, DEC. 28-29 - FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2013, photo, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernicl during an NFL football game in San Francisco. New York Jets coach Rex Ryan recently called Kuechly a "tackling machine" and said "if he's not the best middle linebacker in the league then I'm not sure who is." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
9 / 98

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, DEC. 28-29 - FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2013, photo, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernicl during an NFL football game in San Francisco. New York Jets coach Rex Ryan recently called Kuechly a "tackling machine" and said "if he's not the best middle linebacker in the league then I'm not sure who is." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Carolina Panthers Mike Tolbert (35) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
10 / 98

Carolina Panthers Mike Tolbert (35) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
11 / 98

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick (7) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
12 / 98

San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick (7) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
13 / 98

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Reggie White (92) looks for a sack during 34 - 18 victory against the San Francisco 49ers Oct. 22, 2000 in an NFL football game in Charlotte. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
14 / 98

Carolina Panthers defensive end Reggie White (92) looks for a sack during 34 - 18 victory against the San Francisco 49ers Oct. 22, 2000 in an NFL football game in Charlotte. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) runs upfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
15 / 98

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) runs upfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) is pulled in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers Oct. 22, 2000 in Charlotte. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
16 / 98

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) is pulled in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers Oct. 22, 2000 in Charlotte. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) throws a pass in the first half against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
17 / 98

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) throws a pass in the first half against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game aat Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
18 / 98

Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game aat Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Carolina Panthers Charles Johnson (95) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
19 / 98

Carolina Panthers Charles Johnson (95) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
20 / 98

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the San Francisco 49ers' NaVorro Bowman (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 98

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the San Francisco 49ers' NaVorro Bowman (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
22 / 98

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

San Francisco Blaine Gabbert (2) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
23 / 98

San Francisco Blaine Gabbert (2) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
24 / 98

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
25 / 98

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Mitchell (21) celebrates after cornerback Drayton Florence, bottom, intercepted a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. The Panthers won 10-9. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
26 / 98

Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Mitchell (21) celebrates after cornerback Drayton Florence, bottom, intercepted a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. The Panthers won 10-9. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) recovers a fumble and returns for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
27 / 98

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) recovers a fumble and returns for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Nate Clements (22) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
28 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Nate Clements (22) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
29 / 98

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, Nov. 5, 1995. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 13-7 and became the first expansion team to win defeat a defending Super Bowl champion in its inaugural season. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
30 / 98

Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, Nov. 5, 1995. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 13-7 and became the first expansion team to win defeat a defending Super Bowl champion in its inaugural season. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario (88) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Demetric Evans (93) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario (88) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Demetric Evans (93) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers' Shawntae Spencer (36) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 98

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers' Shawntae Spencer (36) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
35 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers' Patrick Willis (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 98

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers' Patrick Willis (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line goes against the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 98

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line goes against the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) is tackled by 49ers defensive back Ahmed Plummer (29) during a 31 to 29 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 17, 1999 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
38 / 98

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) is tackled by 49ers defensive back Ahmed Plummer (29) during a 31 to 29 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 17, 1999 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
39 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) goes into the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Lee Woodall (54) holds on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 1999.(AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
40 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) goes into the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Lee Woodall (54) holds on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 1999.(AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) rushes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
41 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) rushes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers defensive back Doug Evans (33) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Charlie Garner (25). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
42 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers defensive back Doug Evans (33) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Charlie Garner (25). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) looks for head coach Dom Capers to dump Gatorade on him during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 30-24. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
43 / 98

Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) looks for head coach Dom Capers to dump Gatorade on him during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 30-24. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates a touchdown catch during a 30 to 24 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, 1996 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
44 / 98

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates a touchdown catch during a 30 to 24 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, 1996 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Carolina Panthers' Eric Metcalf (82) pulls in a pass over San Francisco 49ers' cornerback R.W. McQuarters in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 1999, in San Francisco. Carolina defeated San Francisco, 31-29. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
45 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Eric Metcalf (82) pulls in a pass over San Francisco 49ers' cornerback R.W. McQuarters in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 1999, in San Francisco. Carolina defeated San Francisco, 31-29. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Panther head coach George Seifert talks to Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
46 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Panther head coach George Seifert talks to Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
47 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
48 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) lines up to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
49 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) lines up to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
50 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
51 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

MKII7060
52 / 98
Brandon Todd
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) and causes fumble. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
53 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) and causes fumble. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) makes interception and San Francisco 49ers guard Jessie Sapolu (61) attempts to tackle. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
54 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) makes interception and San Francisco 49ers guard Jessie Sapolu (61) attempts to tackle. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) passes under pressure. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
55 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) passes under pressure. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers Dana Stubblefield leans in during first quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996. The Panthers won 23-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
56 / 98

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers Dana Stubblefield leans in during first quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996. The Panthers won 23-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) knocks San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones (84) out of bounds. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
57 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) knocks San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones (84) out of bounds. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers Tre Boston (33) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
58 / 98

Carolina Panthers Tre Boston (33) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
59 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Dilfer (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) during the second quarter of NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
60 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Dilfer (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) during the second quarter of NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
61 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster, top, dives over for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Derek Smith (50) and Patrick Willis (52) defend during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
63 / 98

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster, top, dives over for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Derek Smith (50) and Patrick Willis (52) defend during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Vinny Testaverde (16) throws a pass during the first half of their 31-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
64 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Vinny Testaverde (16) throws a pass during the first half of their 31-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, talks with teammate Vinny Testaverde (16) before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. Delhomme's injury has left the Panthers (4-7) in disarray. They've since used three quarterbacks, have lost five straight games and are hoping 44-year-old Testaverde will be healthy enough to start Sunday against San Francisco. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
65 / 98

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, talks with teammate Vinny Testaverde (16) before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. Delhomme's injury has left the Panthers (4-7) in disarray. They've since used three quarterbacks, have lost five straight games and are hoping 44-year-old Testaverde will be healthy enough to start Sunday against San Francisco. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) returns an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Arnaz Battle (83) chases during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
66 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) returns an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Arnaz Battle (83) chases during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
67 / 98

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (8) rests during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
68 / 98

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (8) rests during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

MKII6917
69 / 98
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario, right, catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter as San Francisco 49ers' Michael Lewis (32) defends in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
70 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario, right, catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter as San Francisco 49ers' Michael Lewis (32) defends in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21) is tackle by 4 49er defenders. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
71 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21) is tackle by 4 49er defenders. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay (13) scrambles out of the pocket in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
72 / 98

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay (13) scrambles out of the pocket in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad, left, celebrates after a touchdown reception in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Shantae Spencer during the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
73 / 98

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad, left, celebrates after a touchdown reception in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Shantae Spencer during the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
74 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) is hugged by quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, after making a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
75 / 98

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) is hugged by quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, after making a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers running back Kevan Barlow (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Colin Branch (28) and Eddie Jackson (34) in the first half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
76 / 98

San Francisco 49ers running back Kevan Barlow (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Colin Branch (28) and Eddie Jackson (34) in the first half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Chris Weinke in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at 3COM Park in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001. (AP Photo/John Todd)
77 / 98

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Chris Weinke in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at 3COM Park in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001. (AP Photo/John Todd)

CAR_5382
78 / 98
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) makes a catch during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
79 / 98

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) makes a catch during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

San Francisco 49ers' Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Rashard Anderson (46) defends in the final seconds of regulation as the 49ers defeated the Panthers 25-22 in overtime Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
80 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Rashard Anderson (46) defends in the final seconds of regulation as the 49ers defeated the Panthers 25-22 in overtime Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad breaks away from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahmed Plummer in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
81 / 98

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad breaks away from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahmed Plummer in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Carolina Panthers' Reggie White (92) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 34-16 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2000. The Panthers won 34-16. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
82 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Reggie White (92) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 34-16 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2000. The Panthers won 34-16. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is hit by San Francisco 49ers' Chike Okeafor (91) in the third quarter of the 49ers' 25-22 overtime win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
83 / 98

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is hit by San Francisco 49ers' Chike Okeafor (91) in the third quarter of the 49ers' 25-22 overtime win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers full back William Floyd (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
84 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers full back William Floyd (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Lester Towns (57) uses his head to cause a fumble during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
85 / 98

Carolina Panthers linebacker Lester Towns (57) uses his head to cause a fumble during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

MKII7104
86 / 98
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers running back Richard Huntley (34) goes for a short gain as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jamie Winborn (55) attempts to tackle him in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
87 / 98

Carolina Panthers running back Richard Huntley (34) goes for a short gain as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jamie Winborn (55) attempts to tackle him in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
88 / 98

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates touchdown. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
89 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates touchdown. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Brentson Buckner (99) catches up with Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
90 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Brentson Buckner (99) catches up with Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Reggie White (92) rushes the quarterback during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38 to 22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
91 / 98

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Reggie White (92) rushes the quarterback during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38 to 22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

MKII7632
92 / 98
Brandon Todd
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Davis (25) and San Francisco 49ers full back Fred Beasley (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
93 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Davis (25) and San Francisco 49ers full back Fred Beasley (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
94 / 98

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Shaq Thompson during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
95 / 98

Shaq Thompson during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Jonathan Stewart scores a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
96 / 98

Jonathan Stewart scores a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Russell Shepard The Panthers against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
97 / 98

Russell Shepard The Panthers against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CAR_5424
98 / 98
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Carolina will look to build momentum with the third home game of the young season.

news

Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

The Panthers open NFC South play at home in Week 3.

news

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Sunday marks the 13th meeting all-time between Carolina and New York.

news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

Carolina will open the season at home for the fifth-straight season.

Advertising