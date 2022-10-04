Know Your Foe: San Francisco 49ers 

GAROPPOLO AT THE HEAD OF THE OFFENSE

San Francisco went into the season with Trey Lance under center, but Lance's season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 brought Jimmy Garoppolo back to the head of the offense.

Garoppolo has completed 61 percent of his passes for 604 yards since coming in for Lance, averaging 201.3 yards per game – though a sizable chunk of those yards come from receivers, such as Samuel, making gains after the catch.

In Week 4 against the Rams, Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards, his most since returning to the offense's helm.

While leading receiver Samuel is versatile and challenging to defend, the 49ers' passing offense as a whole hasn't been particularly effective. San Francisco comes into Week 5 with the NFL's 26th-ranked passing offense, averaging 189.3 pass yards per game on an average of 27 attempts per game. The 49ers fare better in the run game, ranked ninth in the league with 135.3 rush yards per game on an average of 30 carries.