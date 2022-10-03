The Day After: Waiting to see on Jeremy Chinn

The Panthers mixed and matched coverages after he left, using both Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler there. They don't know at the moment if they'll have to go that route this week, but cornerback Jaycee Horn said the expectation is the same.

"Jeremy's a great player," Horn said Monday. "It'll be different for sure because he communicates real well in the back end, he's a straight tackler, he plays hard. But we're not expecting a huge drop-off, and we're not panicking, because we've got other great players in the room that's going to step up and make plays."

They've had to adjust in games before, as veteran safety Xavier Woods missed a couple of plays late the previous week against the Saints, and Hartsfield was able to cover the end of the game.

Woods said that even if practice squad safeties Juston Burris or Marquise Blair have to fill in, the reality is that fill-ins are always needed.

"It's next man up, whether it be Myles or it be Champ (Chandler), or JB or Blair, whoever it is, it's next man up. We have full faith and full trust in those guys to come in and execute and not lose a step.

"I mean, over the course of years, never will you have all 11 guys that you started with. You'll never have the same guys consistently over 17 games, so it's constantly next man up. That's why the ones and twos have to prepare the same way because the twos will become the ones, whether that's an injury or from a guy not playing as well. It just happens."

Hartsfield, who also plays nickel on a regular basis in addition to backing up at safety, said that having a veteran like Woods helps the rest of the group in such situations.