Panthers defense sticking with the offense after Arizona loss

The Panthers' offense set up two consecutive short touchdown drives for Arizona in the fourth after Baker Mayfield threw an interception, then turned the ball over on downs on consecutive series. Arizona's average drive started at the Carolina 28-yard line in the fourth quarter.

When asked about how to keep the locker room from splintering between the offense and defense, Rhule expressed little concern.

"I don't ever worry about that," Rhule said. "We have elite men and leaders in that room on defense – when you have Shaq (Thompson), Frankie, Donte, Brian, and those guys.

"At the end of the day, defensively, I know they expect to pitch a shutout in the fourth quarter. Even if the ball's on the 4, to hold them to a field goal. I'm sure they're disappointed, but they're leaders, and they're men that believe in what we're doing."

And those leaders on the defense would agree.