Panthers represent their heritage with helmet decals 

Piñeiro is the only Panther who will wear two different flags across the two-week initiative, representing Cuba in Week 4 against the Cardinals and Nicaragua in Week 5 against the 49ers.

"All of my mom's friends, they're proud of me, and everybody back home in Nicaragua, some cousins that I have, they're all super proud of me," Piñeiro said. "I hope (people from Nicaragua) use me as a motivation that they can do it as well. Just because you're from Nicaragua, (that) doesn't mean you're never going to play anywhere and can never be a professional athlete. I just use it as motivation."