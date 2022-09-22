An unexpected path to the NFL

He expressed gratitude for his relationship with Tabor upon arriving at Carolina this August, reunited with a coach he said he has felt a connection with since they first worked together in Chicago.

"I literally tell him he's like my second dad," Piñeiro said. "Just the way he's coached me and the way he's used me on the field to my best potential, it's been amazing. He's always kept up with me throughout my career."

The Piñeiro family came to Charlotte for the Panthers' Week 1 game against Cleveland, where Eddy Jr. converted three extra points and a 34-yard field goal in his first game as a Panther. He has made all four field goal attempts in his first two games here, getting more comfortable as he goes.

He's trying to create the same dynamic for his family.

As his career has progressed, Eddy Jr. said he already bought another house in a different Miami neighborhood. So as he laces up his football cleats each day, he keeps his loved ones and the sacrifices they made for him at the forefront of his mind.