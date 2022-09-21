Powered by

Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Sep 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
GameMatchup_Thumbnail-week3

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers return home for the first divisional matchup of the 2022 season, facing the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 3 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Saints

  • Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints | Series History
  • Current Streak: Saints W1
  • New Orleans has won nine of the last 11 matchups in this series
  • Carolina beat the Saints, 26-7, in the teams' last matchup in Charlotte last September

Player/Coach Connections

Know Your Foe

  • After a comeback win over Atlanta in Week 1, the Saints were left in the dust by Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter in Week 2. New Orleans plays its third-straight division game against Carolina in Week 3.
  • Quarterback Jameis Winston has three touchdowns and three interceptions so far, while taking 10 sacks.
  • New Orleans has forced three fumbles thus far and are led by Pete Werner and Demario Davis in the middle with Cameron Jordan continuing to be a playmaker up front.
  • Read more about the Saints

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaNew Orleans
Offense
Total Yards/Game268.0 (28th)346.5 (17th)
Rushing Yards/Game100.0 (20th)126.5 (9th)
Net Passing Yards/Game168.0 (30th)220.0 (18th)
Sacks Allowed6 (t-23rd)10 (31st)
Third Down Efficiency26.1 (29th)30.8 (25th)
Points/Game20.0 (t-15th)18.5 (t-19th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game310.0 (9th)338.0 (17th)
Rushing Yards/Game160.0 (29th)136.5 (23rd)
Passing Yards/Game150.0 (3rd)201.5 (11th)
Sacks4 (t-19th)1 (t-30th)
Third Down Efficiency38.9 (17th)33.3 (t-8th)
Takeaways0 (32nd)3 (t-10th)
Points Allowed/Game22.5 (t-18th)23.0 (t-21st)

AWS Next Gen Stat of the Week

The Panthers held Giants running back Saquon Barkley to a rushing efficiency of 4.36 in Week 2.

Efficiency is calculated by taking the total distance a player traveled on rushing plays as a ball carrier according to Next Gen Stats (measured in yards) per rushing yards gained. The lower the number, the more of a North/South runner.

Barkley's efficiency number ranked 20th among qualified rushers in Week 2.

Notes and Trends

Christian McCaffrey back to his old ways

  • Christian McCaffrey tallied 102 rushing yards and 128 scrimmage yards in Week 2 against New York. It was his 11th career 100-yard rushing game and first since 2019. McCaffrey averaged 6.8 yards per rush, seventh-highest among Carolina's 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 seasons.
  • Since 2018, McCaffrey has averaged 129.6 scrimmage yards per game, leading the NFL in that category.

10-tackle games

  • Carolina had three players record 10 tackles (press box stats) at New York ( Xavier Woods, Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson).
  • Combined with Woods' 10-tackle game in Week 1, Carolina now has combined for four 10-tackle performances in Weeks 1-2. That sets a new franchise high since tackle stats are available in 2000.

Passing defense

  • The Panthers allowed Daniel Jones to pass for just 162 yards last week, marking the 13th time since 2021 that Carolina has held an opponent under 200 net passing yards.
  • That ranks second in the NFL behind Buffalo (14 games) in the last two seasons.

First Drive Defense

  • Carolina ran its streak of holding opponents out of the end zone on the opening drive to 19 games. The franchise record is 28 games, set in 2005-06.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • DJ Moore (307) needs 18 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Christian McCaffrey (48) needs two scrimmage TDs to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
  • Shaq Thompson (579) needs 2 tackles (press box stats) to pass Jon Beason (580) for fourth all-time in Panthers history. Thompson needs 84 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Brian Burns (27.5) needs 1.0 sack to pass Thomas Davis (28.0) for eighth all-time in franchise history.
  • Jeremy Chinn needs 66 tackles to reach 300 for his career. Chinn has played 33 career games and only Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason reached 300 career before their 44th career games as Panthers.
  • JJ Jansen (211) needs 10 games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
  • Johnny Hekker (304) needs one punt inside the 20 to tie Mike Scifres for 10th all-time in NFL history.

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 26-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

1D3_8520
1 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
191124caratno_3647 (1)
2 / 61
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 61

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
4 / 61

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
6 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
NOvsCAR732
7 / 61
Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
8 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 61

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6072
10 / 61
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
11 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR324
12 / 61
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 61

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 61

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 61

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
16 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 61

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
18 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR490
19 / 61
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
21 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
22 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9308
23 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
_W7I1096
24 / 61
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
25 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
26 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
28 / 61

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 61

Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
30 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsNOmmr07
31 / 61
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
32 / 61

New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Chris Martinez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNO29
34 / 61
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
35 / 61

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 61

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
37 / 61

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
1D3_8715
39 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 61

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
41 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
42 / 61

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
44 / 61

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
45 / 61

New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)
46 / 61

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
47 / 61

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)
48 / 61

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
49 / 61

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
50 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
1D3_7754
51 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
52 / 61

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
53 / 61

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

E_1D3_8472
54 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
55 / 61

New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

E_MK2_4930
56 / 61
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_6515
57 / 61
E_MK3_5979
58 / 61
E_MK3_6228
59 / 61
E_MK2_4943
60 / 61
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_5964
61 / 61
Advertising