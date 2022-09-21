Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers return home for the first divisional matchup of the 2022 season, facing the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. on FOX.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 3 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (0-2) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-1)
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, Sept. 25 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Saints Roster | Saints Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Saints
- Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints | Series History
- Current Streak: Saints W1
- New Orleans has won nine of the last 11 matchups in this series
- Carolina beat the Saints, 26-7, in the teams' last matchup in Charlotte last September
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers players Donte Jackson (LSU), Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Stephen Sullivan (LSU) and Xavier Woods (Louisiana Tech) all went to college in Louisiana.
- Cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of longtime Saints wide receiver Joe Horn.
- Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was the offensive quality control coach for New Orleans in 2004.
- Offensive line coach James Campen played for the Saints from 1986-88.
Know Your Foe
- After a comeback win over Atlanta in Week 1, the Saints were left in the dust by Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter in Week 2. New Orleans plays its third-straight division game against Carolina in Week 3.
- Quarterback Jameis Winston has three touchdowns and three interceptions so far, while taking 10 sacks.
- New Orleans has forced three fumbles thus far and are led by Pete Werner and Demario Davis in the middle with Cameron Jordan continuing to be a playmaker up front.
- Read more about the Saints
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|268.0 (28th)
|346.5 (17th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|100.0 (20th)
|126.5 (9th)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|168.0 (30th)
|220.0 (18th)
|Sacks Allowed
|6 (t-23rd)
|10 (31st)
|Third Down Efficiency
|26.1 (29th)
|30.8 (25th)
|Points/Game
|20.0 (t-15th)
|18.5 (t-19th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|310.0 (9th)
|338.0 (17th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|160.0 (29th)
|136.5 (23rd)
|Passing Yards/Game
|150.0 (3rd)
|201.5 (11th)
|Sacks
|4 (t-19th)
|1 (t-30th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|38.9 (17th)
|33.3 (t-8th)
|Takeaways
|0 (32nd)
|3 (t-10th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.5 (t-18th)
|23.0 (t-21st)
AWS Next Gen Stat of the Week
The Panthers held Giants running back Saquon Barkley to a rushing efficiency of 4.36 in Week 2.
Efficiency is calculated by taking the total distance a player traveled on rushing plays as a ball carrier according to Next Gen Stats (measured in yards) per rushing yards gained. The lower the number, the more of a North/South runner.
Barkley's efficiency number ranked 20th among qualified rushers in Week 2.
Notes and Trends
Christian McCaffrey back to his old ways
- Christian McCaffrey tallied 102 rushing yards and 128 scrimmage yards in Week 2 against New York. It was his 11th career 100-yard rushing game and first since 2019. McCaffrey averaged 6.8 yards per rush, seventh-highest among Carolina's 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 seasons.
- Since 2018, McCaffrey has averaged 129.6 scrimmage yards per game, leading the NFL in that category.
10-tackle games
- Carolina had three players record 10 tackles (press box stats) at New York ( Xavier Woods, Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson).
- Combined with Woods' 10-tackle game in Week 1, Carolina now has combined for four 10-tackle performances in Weeks 1-2. That sets a new franchise high since tackle stats are available in 2000.
Passing defense
- The Panthers allowed Daniel Jones to pass for just 162 yards last week, marking the 13th time since 2021 that Carolina has held an opponent under 200 net passing yards.
- That ranks second in the NFL behind Buffalo (14 games) in the last two seasons.
First Drive Defense
- Carolina ran its streak of holding opponents out of the end zone on the opening drive to 19 games. The franchise record is 28 games, set in 2005-06.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- DJ Moore (307) needs 18 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
- Christian McCaffrey (48) needs two scrimmage TDs to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
- Shaq Thompson (579) needs 2 tackles (press box stats) to pass Jon Beason (580) for fourth all-time in Panthers history. Thompson needs 84 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Brian Burns (27.5) needs 1.0 sack to pass Thomas Davis (28.0) for eighth all-time in franchise history.
- Jeremy Chinn needs 66 tackles to reach 300 for his career. Chinn has played 33 career games and only Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason reached 300 career before their 44th career games as Panthers.
- JJ Jansen (211) needs 10 games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
- Johnny Hekker (304) needs one punt inside the 20 to tie Mike Scifres for 10th all-time in NFL history.
The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 26-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.