Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

JAMEIS WINSTON OFF TO AN UP-AND-DOWN START; REPORTEDLY PLAYING THROUGH INJURIES

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has yet to piece together a complete performance through the Saints' first two games.

He has completed 64.9 percent of his passes (48-of-74) for 505 yards, which puts him toward the middle of the league heading into Week 3, but he's thrown three interceptions (tied for fourth-most in the NFL) against three passing touchdowns.

Winston has also taken 10 sacks, second-most in the league behind only Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. Winston is also reportedly playing through a back injury.

According to reports, Winston had four fractures in his back leading up to the Week 2 matchup with Tampa Bay, and he was listed as questionable on the Saints' final injury report before the game. He's coming off multiple recent injuries, when he tore the ACL and damaged the MCL in his left leg seven games into last year, and sprained his right foot in the preseason.

The Saints have Andy Dalton behind Winston should he be unable to play. But Winston seemed to downplay his reported back injury to New Orleans media after the Buccaneers loss on Sunday.