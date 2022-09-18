Baker Mayfield and Panthers offense left frustrated in New York

He popped big plays (including a 49-yard rush), and gave them a chance. But afterward, he was like the rest of them, looking for answers.

McCaffrey admitted it was "frustrating" to be having these discussions again, specifically regarding third downs. The Panthers were 2-of-12 converting this week, after going 4-of-11 last week against the Browns. The game's key stat: the Panthers were 0-of-5 on third down in the second half; the Giants were 5-of-11.

"We want to be better on third down," McCaffrey said. "Better on first and second down will help."

It was a clipped answer, but McCaffrey is not prone to big speeches in the best of times. That's why he looked straight ahead when asked how to steer out of the current skid.

"It's the only thing to do," he said. "Getting emotional is not sustainable in this league. It's about working every single day, and that's about it. You show up every day. You put in work, you work as hard as you can, taking care of your body, perfecting the playbook, understanding their defense, being prepared for all the looks.

"That's what you should consume your head with, and that's what we have to consume our head with, is just work."

And with that in his mind, McCaffrey turned his focus to the only thing they can look to.