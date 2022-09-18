Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Christian McCaffrey tops 100 rushing yards

Sep 18, 2022 at 05:45 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers held the Giants to 0 net rushing yards in the first half, but allowed 103 rushing yards in the second half. It was the second-fewest net rushing yards allowed in a first half by Carolina since records were kept in 2000 (negative-4 yards at New Orleans, Week 17, 2021).
  • The run defense totaled nine tackles for loss, tied for second-most since 2014 (10 TFL at Arizona, Week 3, 2019).
  • The Panthers went 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) on third down, including 0-of-5 in the second half. The Giants went 5-of-11 on third down in the second half.
  • Carolina had two turnovers early in the first quarter, but held the Giants to two field goals after each.
  • Offensively, the Panthers scored just one touchdown in four red zone trips. The Giants were 1-of-3 in the red zone.
  • The Panthers had three players record 10 tackles (Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson, Xavier Woods). It was just the third time since 2014 that Carolina has had at least three double-digit tacklers in one game.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • Running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 128 scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 26 receiving) for his 34th career game with at least 100 total yards from scrimmage. It was his 11th career 100-yard rushing game and first since he had 108 yards at Green Bay during Week 10 in 2019. McCaffrey averaged 6.8 yards per rush, the seventh-highest among Carolina's 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 seasons.
  • Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 145 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 35 yards. It tied for the third-best rushing output of his career.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu had a career-high 10 tackles with four tackles for loss. It tied for the second-most tackles for loss by a Panthers' player (Kawann Short, 5, 2015) since 2000.
  • Linebacker Shaq Thompson had 10 tackles for the 18th time in his career. Only Luke Kuechly (50), Thomas Davis (27) and Jon Beason (25) have more games with at least 10 tackles (press box stats).

PHOTOS: Game action shots Panthers-Giants

View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against New York.

220918 WK 2 NY Giants-144
1 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5732
2 / 91
1D3_9343
3 / 91
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, looks to throw during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
4 / 91

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, looks to throw during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Tanner Hudson, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
5 / 91

New York Giants' Tanner Hudson, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1D3_9015
6 / 91
Carolina Panthers
0H9A8178
7 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1D3_8442
8 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8454
9 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8321
10 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8239
11 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8427
12 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8372
13 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8311
14 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8243
15 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8313
16 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8229
17 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1CW15504
18 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15530
19 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15620
20 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15452
21 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15513
22 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15462
23 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15367
24 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15452-3
25 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8207
26 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW15433
27 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8204
28 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW15614
29 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15653
30 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15641
31 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15632
32 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15434
33 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15371
34 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15579
35 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15570
36 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15599
37 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_8927
38 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9134
39 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9085
40 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4791
41 / 91
1D3_8985
42 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8959
43 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8966
44 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8872
45 / 91
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants' David Sills V, right, fends off Carolina Panthers' Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
46 / 91

New York Giants' David Sills V, right, fends off Carolina Panthers' Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Kadarius Toney, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
47 / 91

New York Giants' Kadarius Toney, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Kadarius Toney smiles during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
48 / 91

New York Giants' Kadarius Toney smiles during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
49 / 91

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos, right, tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
50 / 91

Carolina Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos, right, tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1CW15680
51 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-132
52 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5052
53 / 91
AE7I5028
54 / 91
1D3_9230
55 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4969
56 / 91
AE7I4941
57 / 91
AE7I4954
58 / 91
AE7I4919
59 / 91
AE7I4924
60 / 91
AE7I4891
61 / 91
AE7I4878
62 / 91
AE7I4828
63 / 91
AE7I4844
64 / 91
AE7I4869
65 / 91
AE7I4867
66 / 91
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-141
67 / 91
1D3_9643
68 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4825
69 / 91
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-136
70 / 91
1D3_9566
71 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9593
72 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9547
73 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9403
74 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9492
75 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9455
76 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9388
77 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9411
78 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5024
79 / 91
1D3_9315
80 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9216
81 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9274
82 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9683
83 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5816
84 / 91
AE7I4919
85 / 91
AE7I5813
86 / 91
AE7I4891
87 / 91
AE7I5796
88 / 91
AE7I4763
89 / 91
AE7I5907
90 / 91
AE7I5969
91 / 91
