Stats and Superlatives: Christian McCaffrey tops 100 rushing yards

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers held the Giants to 0 net rushing yards in the first half, but allowed 103 rushing yards in the second half. It was the second-fewest net rushing yards allowed in a first half by Carolina since records were kept in 2000 (negative-4 yards at New Orleans, Week 17, 2021).
- The run defense totaled nine tackles for loss, tied for second-most since 2014 (10 TFL at Arizona, Week 3, 2019).
- The Panthers went 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) on third down, including 0-of-5 in the second half. The Giants went 5-of-11 on third down in the second half.
- Carolina had two turnovers early in the first quarter, but held the Giants to two field goals after each.
- Offensively, the Panthers scored just one touchdown in four red zone trips. The Giants were 1-of-3 in the red zone.
- The Panthers had three players record 10 tackles (Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson, Xavier Woods). It was just the third time since 2014 that Carolina has had at least three double-digit tacklers in one game.
PLAYER STATS
- Running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 128 scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 26 receiving) for his 34th career game with at least 100 total yards from scrimmage. It was his 11th career 100-yard rushing game and first since he had 108 yards at Green Bay during Week 10 in 2019. McCaffrey averaged 6.8 yards per rush, the seventh-highest among Carolina's 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 seasons.
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 145 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 35 yards. It tied for the third-best rushing output of his career.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu had a career-high 10 tackles with four tackles for loss. It tied for the second-most tackles for loss by a Panthers' player (Kawann Short, 5, 2015) since 2000.
- Linebacker Shaq Thompson had 10 tackles for the 18th time in his career. Only Luke Kuechly (50), Thomas Davis (27) and Jon Beason (25) have more games with at least 10 tackles (press box stats).
