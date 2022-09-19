The Day After: Diversifying the offense

— The Panthers are the only team in the NFL that hasn't come up with a turnover through the season's first two weeks.

They're one of four teams without a forced fumble so far this season (along with the Bills, Packers, and Eagles) and one of eight without an interception (along with the Bengals, Broncos, Colts, Saints, Giants, Cardinals, and Seahawks).

But two of the veterans on defense aren't feeling a sense of panic.

Cornerback Donte Jackson said the defense needs to capitalize on opportunities they're given — like when linebacker Frankie Luvu dropped a potential pick-six Sunday at the Giants.

Jackson said he's focused on being aggressive when the ball is in the air, punching out the ball, and getting to opposing quarterbacks for strip sacks. He said the Panthers have been working at creating the habits to create turnovers. And he believes that once the first takeaway comes, more will follow.

"We know once the floodgates open, they come in bunches," Jackson said. "They come in bunches. We're just going to keep working at it, keep our head down, getting back and working."

Safety Xavier Woods was locked into the goal but also said he has previously been part of good defenses that weren't ranked toward the top of the league in takeaways. Woods mentioned the 2018 Dallas Cowboys team, which went to the playoffs and allowed the sixth-fewest total points per game that year, ranked 16th in the NFL in takeaways. Heading into Week 3, Woods said he didn't feel like there has been added pressure from the coaching staff as they emphasize winning the turnover battle. But there is an opportunity.