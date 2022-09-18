Panthers defense missed opportunities to close

"He's still a great back; I'm not taking anything away from him," Thompson said. "But (we've) got to keep going. That was a strong first half. (We've) got to finish the game. … Games come down to takeaways, and we've just got to get better with that."

Barkley was largely kept away from flashing the explosive play ability he showed in Week 1 against the Titans, but he still took five plays 8 or more yards – all in the second half. His two longest rushes went for 16 yards and 15 yards.

Carolina's added focus on run defense paid off one week removed from allowing Cleveland 217 rush yards (5.6 yards per carry), in a season-opening loss. The Giants totaled 103 total rush yards on 33 attempts, an average of 3.1 per carry.

Thompson said he would be telling young players on the Panthers' defense to feel the disappointment when a strong first half ends up in a loss.

"Let it hurt, watch film, and let it go," he said.

The Panthers chased Jones throughout the day. They tallied three total sacks against Jones – two from Burns and one from Ioannidis – and nine quarterback hits, including four from Burns.

There's seemingly enough for the Panthers to build upon heading into Week 3 against the Saints. While they're going to feel the pain and disappointment of the loss, they're also going to use it to move forward into three upcoming home games.

"We can't get too discouraged," safety Jeremy Chinn said. "I feel like one day we'll look back on today and this time now, have a lot of answers from it and learn a lot from it. So we can't be discouraged.