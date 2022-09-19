Snap Counts: Carolina at New York in Week 2

Sep 19, 2022 at 07:55 AM
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-week-2

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Giants in Week 2.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett58 (100%)4 (13%)
Brady Christensen58 (100%)4 (13%)
Ikem Ekwonu58 (100%)4 (13%)
Pat Elflein58 (100%)
Baker Mayfield58 (100%)
Taylor Moton58 (100%)
DJ Moore56 (97%)
Robbie Anderson54 (93%)
Christian McCaffrey53 (91%)
Ian Thomas43 (74%)10 (33%)
Shi Smith41 (71%)5 (17%)
Giovanni Ricci18 (31%)21 (70%)
Tommy Tremble10 (17%)15 (50%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.6 (10%)
Stephen Sullivan4 (7%)16 (53%)
D'Onta Foreman3 (5%)
Chuba Hubbard2 (3%)21 (70%)
  • Christian McCaffrey played 91 percent of the snaps this week, up from 81 percent in Week 1. He finished with 128 scrimmage yards, including a 49-yard rush.
  • Ian Thomas played 74 percent of the snaps, his third-highest since Week 14 of 2019.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. played his first snaps of the season (6), but was not targeted.
  • Giovanni Ricci (18 snaps) and Stephen Sullivan (4 snaps) each made their first career receptions as Panthers.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Jeremy Chinn73 (100%)5 (17%)
Xavier Woods73 (100%)5 (17%)
Frankie Luvu70 (96%)10 (33%)
Shaq Thompson67 (92%)5 (17%)
Jaycee Horn66 (90%)5 (17%)
Myles Hartsfield59 (81%)21 (70%)
Brian Burns56 (77%)5 (17%)
Matt Ioannidis54 (74%)4 (13%)
Derrick Brown51 (70%)3 (10%)
CJ Henderson49 (67%)4 (13%)
Yetur Gross-Matos49 (67%)4 (13%)
Donte Jackson38 (52%)1 (3%)
Henry Anderson28 (38%)1 (3%)
Marquis Haynes28 (38%)1 (3%)
Marquan McCall13 (18%)1 (3%)
Bravvion Roy13 (18%)1 (3%)
Damien Wilson9 (12%)11 (37%)
Cory Littleton6 (8%)26 (87%)
Keith Taylor1 (1%)5 (17%)
  • Frankie Luvu played a career-high 96 percent of the snaps, posting a career-best 10 tackles to go with four tackles for loss, just one off the franchise record for a game.
  • Xavier Woods once again played every snap as he tallied his second consecutive game with 10 tackles.
  • Myles Hartsfield played 81 percent of the snaps after just 42 percent in Week 1. He replaced Donte Jackson who played just 52 percent of snaps before leaving with a hamstring injury.
  • Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton combined for just 15 snaps after playing a total of 59 snaps in Week 1.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin21 (70%)
Sean Chandler21 (70%)
Arron Mosby16 (53%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver15 (50%)
Eddy Piñeiro9 (30%)
Johnny Hekker9 (30%)
JJ Jansen9 (30%)
Michael Jordan4 (13%)
Cameron Erving4 (13%)
Bradley Bozeman4 (13%)

