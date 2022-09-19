Snap Counts: Carolina at New York in Week 2

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Giants in Week 2.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|58 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Brady Christensen
|58 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|58 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Pat Elflein
|58 (100%)
|Baker Mayfield
|58 (100%)
|Taylor Moton
|58 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|56 (97%)
|Robbie Anderson
|54 (93%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|53 (91%)
|Ian Thomas
|43 (74%)
|10 (33%)
|Shi Smith
|41 (71%)
|5 (17%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|18 (31%)
|21 (70%)
|Tommy Tremble
|10 (17%)
|15 (50%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|6 (10%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|4 (7%)
|16 (53%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|3 (5%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|2 (3%)
|21 (70%)
- Christian McCaffrey played 91 percent of the snaps this week, up from 81 percent in Week 1. He finished with 128 scrimmage yards, including a 49-yard rush.
- Ian Thomas played 74 percent of the snaps, his third-highest since Week 14 of 2019.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. played his first snaps of the season (6), but was not targeted.
- Giovanni Ricci (18 snaps) and Stephen Sullivan (4 snaps) each made their first career receptions as Panthers.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Jeremy Chinn
|73 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Xavier Woods
|73 (100%)
|5 (17%)
|Frankie Luvu
|70 (96%)
|10 (33%)
|Shaq Thompson
|67 (92%)
|5 (17%)
|Jaycee Horn
|66 (90%)
|5 (17%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|59 (81%)
|21 (70%)
|Brian Burns
|56 (77%)
|5 (17%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|54 (74%)
|4 (13%)
|Derrick Brown
|51 (70%)
|3 (10%)
|CJ Henderson
|49 (67%)
|4 (13%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|49 (67%)
|4 (13%)
|Donte Jackson
|38 (52%)
|1 (3%)
|Henry Anderson
|28 (38%)
|1 (3%)
|Marquis Haynes
|28 (38%)
|1 (3%)
|Marquan McCall
|13 (18%)
|1 (3%)
|Bravvion Roy
|13 (18%)
|1 (3%)
|Damien Wilson
|9 (12%)
|11 (37%)
|Cory Littleton
|6 (8%)
|26 (87%)
|Keith Taylor
|1 (1%)
|5 (17%)
- Frankie Luvu played a career-high 96 percent of the snaps, posting a career-best 10 tackles to go with four tackles for loss, just one off the franchise record for a game.
- Xavier Woods once again played every snap as he tallied his second consecutive game with 10 tackles.
- Myles Hartsfield played 81 percent of the snaps after just 42 percent in Week 1. He replaced Donte Jackson who played just 52 percent of snaps before leaving with a hamstring injury.
- Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton combined for just 15 snaps after playing a total of 59 snaps in Week 1.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|21 (70%)
|Sean Chandler
|21 (70%)
|Arron Mosby
|16 (53%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|15 (50%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|9 (30%)
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (30%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (30%)
|Michael Jordan
|4 (13%)
|Cameron Erving
|4 (13%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|4 (13%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against New York.