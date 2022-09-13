Know Your Foe: New York Giants

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers turn their attention from one prolific rushing attack to another this week.
Moving on from its Week 1 loss to Nick Chubb and the Browns, Carolina heads north this week to meet Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (1-0) in a 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants return home with their first Week 1 win since 2016, claiming a late-game victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. New York had dropped 10 of its previous 11 openers.
Here's what to know about the Giants:
SAQUON BARKLEY HEADS UP LEAGUE-BEST RUN GAME FROM WEEK 1
The Panthers allowed the second-most rush yards to the Browns in Week 1, and they'll need to make adjustments quickly when traveling to face the kickoff weekend's top-performing run game in New York.
The Giants' 238 total rushing yards in Week 1 paced the NFL, led by the league's top-performing running back in kickoff weekend – Saquon Barkley.
Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts against the Titans, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. He kickstarted his fifth year in the NFL with the third-most productive game of his career.
Barkley broke free on four carries of 13 yards or more against the Titans. Two of his most explosive runs of the day, the first for 68 yards and another for 33, set up touchdown drives to spearhead the Giants' win.
Barkley and New York showed come-from-behind potential in Week 1. Coming out of halftime down 13-0, the Giants opened the third quarter with Barkley's 68-yard rush.
The rush marked an improvement from last year, as the play went 14 yards further than any of the Giants' plays from all last season.
"I kind of started to get into the zone (after that play), started locking in," Barkley said. "I kind of love being in that place. I've got to try to find a way to get in that place a little bit more and a little quicker."
New York heated up throughout the game's final 30 minutes, outscoring the Titans 21-7 in the second half.
The Giants' offense flashed big plays throughout their second-half comeback, including a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to receiver Sterling Shepard.
Barkley also added 30 yards receiving, which included a game-winning two-point conversion on a shovel pass from Jones.
NEW YORK COACH BRIAN DABOLL WILLING TO TAKE RISKS
New York could've opted to play it safe and go into overtime with Tennessee, but first-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll made a gutsy call – and a statement – instead.
The Giants clawed their way within a point of the Titans with 1:06 left in the game when Daboll, coaching his first game at New York, called for the two-point conversion attempt.
The decision paid off when Jones successfully tossed the ball to Barkley, sealing a Week 1 victory over the reigning AFC South champions in their home stadium.
"Go for the win," Daboll said after the game. "We're going to be aggressive. That's what we want to do. That's the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn't work, I could live with it. I thought that was the right decision. We were an inch away, or whatever it was. I trust Saquon. I grabbed a couple of the defensive players who had busted their tails out there along with some of the offensive guys that weren't out there and said, 'Hey, we've got the ball wherever it was.' I said, 'If we score, I'm going for two. Are you guys good with that?' And they said, 'F yeah.'"
GIANTS DEFENSE WARMS UP, COULD RETURN KEY PIECES
The New York defense warmed up down the stretch at Tennessee, like its offense, particularly against the run.
The Giants recorded big hits against two-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry throughout the contest and stymied the league's top rusher two seasons ago to 82 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.
Henry, who had run for 56 yards on 12 carries in the first half, added 26 yards on nine attempts in the second.
New York kept the Titans from getting too many chunk plays off, as Tennessee's longest play from scrimmage went for 31 yards.
The Giants' defense could have boosts against the Panthers that it didn't against the Titans, as defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) were both inactive for Week 1.
Thibodeaux, New York's first-round choice of the 2022 draft, and Ojulari are both listed as questionable heading into the matchup with Carolina.
