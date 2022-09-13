Know Your Foe: New York Giants

NEW YORK COACH BRIAN DABOLL WILLING TO TAKE RISKS

"Go for the win," Daboll said after the game. "We're going to be aggressive. That's what we want to do. That's the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn't work, I could live with it. I thought that was the right decision. We were an inch away, or whatever it was. I trust Saquon. I grabbed a couple of the defensive players who had busted their tails out there along with some of the offensive guys that weren't out there and said, 'Hey, we've got the ball wherever it was.' I said, 'If we score, I'm going for two. Are you guys good with that?' And they said, 'F yeah.'"