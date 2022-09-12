Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Cleveland in Week 1

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the season opener against Cleveland.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|53 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Brady Christensen
|53 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|53 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Taylor Moton
|53 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Pat Elflein
|53 (100%)
|Robbie Anderson
|53 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|53 (100%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|43 (81%)
|Shi Smith
|41 (77%)
|Ian Thomas
|35 (66%)
|12 (38%)
|Tommy Tremble
|18 (34%)
|20 (62%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|12 (23%)
|21 (66%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|7 (13%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|3 (6%)
|21 (66%)
- DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson both played 100 percent of the offensive snaps, marking just the second time in their Panthers careers that either has played every snap. However, it's the first time that both played every snap in the same game.
- Shi Smith was the only other wide receiver to play on offense, tallying 77 percent of the snaps. Both Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall Jr. were active but did not play.
- Christian McCaffrey played 81 percent of the snaps with D'Onta Foreman playing seven snaps and Chuba Hubbard playing three snaps.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Jeremy Chinn
|80 (100%)
|6 (19%)
|Xavier Woods
|79 (99%)
|5 (16%)
|Jaycee Horn
|76 (95%)
|6 (19%)
|Frankie Luvu
|68 (85%)
|13 (41%)
|Donte Jackson
|65 (81%)
|4 (12%)
|Brian Burns
|65 (81%)
|4 (12%)
|Shaq Thompson
|60 (75%)
|6 (19%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|56 (70%)
|5 (16%)
|Derrick Brown
|48 (60%)
|6 (19%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|48 (60%)
|5 (16%)
|CJ Henderson
|37 (46%)
|3 (9%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|34 (42%)
|23 (72%)
|Marquis Haynes
|32 (40%)
|9 (28%)
|Damien Wilson
|31 (39%)
|14 (44%)
|Bravvion Roy
|30 (38%)
|1 (3%)
|Cory Littleton
|28 (35%)
|27 (84%)
|Henry Anderson
|27 (34%)
|Phil Hoskins
|16 (20%)
- Jeremy Chinn played all 80 snaps, finishing with seven tackles. Since 2020, he leads the defense by playing 92.7% of snaps in 32 games played.
- Within the cornerback rotation, Jaycee Horn (76 snaps) played the most, followed by Donte Jackson (65), CJ Henderson (37) and Myles Hartsfield (34).
- Brian Burns played 81 percent of the snaps en route to a career-high eight tackles, including five solo stops.
- Shaq Thompson played 75 percent of the snaps in his first full game back from offseason injury.
- Henry Anderson played 27 snaps after being acquired after the last preseason game. Anderson had two tackles for loss.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|22 (69%)
|Sean Chandler
|21 (66%)
|Brandon Smith
|17 (53%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|14 (44%)
|Andre Roberts
|12 (38%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|9 (28%)
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (28%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (28%)
|Keith Taylor
|4 (12%)
|Michael Jordan
|4 (12%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|4 (12%)
