Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Cleveland in Week 1

Sep 12, 2022 at 07:56 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_week1

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the season opener against Cleveland.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett53 (100%)4 (12%)
Brady Christensen53 (100%)4 (12%)
Ikem Ekwonu53 (100%)4 (12%)
Taylor Moton53 (100%)4 (12%)
Pat Elflein53 (100%)
Robbie Anderson53 (100%)
DJ Moore53 (100%)
Christian McCaffrey43 (81%)
Shi Smith41 (77%)
Ian Thomas35 (66%)12 (38%)
Tommy Tremble18 (34%)20 (62%)
Giovanni Ricci12 (23%)21 (66%)
D'Onta Foreman7 (13%)
Chuba Hubbard3 (6%)21 (66%)
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Jeremy Chinn80 (100%)6 (19%)
Xavier Woods79 (99%)5 (16%)
Jaycee Horn76 (95%)6 (19%)
Frankie Luvu68 (85%)13 (41%)
Donte Jackson65 (81%)4 (12%)
Brian Burns65 (81%)4 (12%)
Shaq Thompson60 (75%)6 (19%)
Yetur Gross-Matos56 (70%)5 (16%)
Derrick Brown48 (60%)6 (19%)
Matt Ioannidis48 (60%)5 (16%)
CJ Henderson37 (46%)3 (9%)
Myles Hartsfield34 (42%)23 (72%)
Marquis Haynes32 (40%)9 (28%)
Damien Wilson31 (39%)14 (44%)
Bravvion Roy30 (38%)1 (3%)
Cory Littleton28 (35%)27 (84%)
Henry Anderson27 (34%)
Phil Hoskins16 (20%)
  • Jeremy Chinn played all 80 snaps, finishing with seven tackles. Since 2020, he leads the defense by playing 92.7% of snaps in 32 games played.
  • Within the cornerback rotation, Jaycee Horn (76 snaps) played the most, followed by Donte Jackson (65), CJ Henderson (37) and Myles Hartsfield (34).
  • Brian Burns played 81 percent of the snaps en route to a career-high eight tackles, including five solo stops.
  • Shaq Thompson played 75 percent of the snaps in his first full game back from offseason injury.
  • Henry Anderson played 27 snaps after being acquired after the last preseason game. Anderson had two tackles for loss.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin22 (69%)
Sean Chandler21 (66%)
Brandon Smith17 (53%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver14 (44%)
Andre Roberts12 (38%)
Eddy Piñeiro9 (28%)
Johnny Hekker9 (28%)
JJ Jansen9 (28%)
Keith Taylor4 (12%)
Michael Jordan4 (12%)
Bradley Bozeman4 (12%)

PHOTOS: In-game action vs. Browns

View photos of Carolina's matchup against Cleveland at Bank of America Stadium on 9/11.

AE7I3074
1 / 77
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
2 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
3 / 77

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
4 / 77

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
5 / 77

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
6 / 77

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
7 / 77

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
8 / 77

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
9 / 77

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
10 / 77

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
11 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
12 / 77

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
13 / 77

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
14 / 77

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
15 / 77

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
16 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
17 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 77

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1CW10946
19 / 77
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard G - 63 - Austin Corbett
20 / 77

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
21 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
22 / 77

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

AE7I3065 1
23 / 77
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
24 / 77

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

1D3_5780
25 / 77
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
26 / 77

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
27 / 77

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
1D3_5655
28 / 77
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5780
29 / 77
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5931
30 / 77
Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
31 / 77

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
1CW13396
32 / 77
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5820
33 / 77
Carolina Panthers
0H9A5656
34 / 77
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW13391
35 / 77
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
0H9A5655
36 / 77
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
37 / 77

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
38 / 77

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson WR - 12 - Shi Smith TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble T - 72 - Taylor Moton
39 / 77

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
40 / 77

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
41 / 77

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
42 / 77

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Myles Hartsfield
43 / 77

DE - 98 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
44 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
45 / 77

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-232
46 / 77
Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
47 / 77

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton S - 34 - Sean Chandler S - 42 - Sam Franklin DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
48 / 77

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
49 / 77

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13381
50 / 77
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
KJ1_8774
51 / 77
1CW13881
52 / 77
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13882
53 / 77
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
54 / 77

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
55 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3682
56 / 77
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
57 / 77

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
58 / 77

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
59 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
60 / 77

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
61 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein
62 / 77

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs between Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Jacob Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
63 / 77

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs between Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Jacob Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
64 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
65 / 77

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
66 / 77

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
67 / 77

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

AE7I3691
68 / 77
AE7I3766
69 / 77
S - 25 - Xavier Woods LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
70 / 77

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
71 / 77

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
72 / 77

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
73 / 77

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
74 / 77

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

AE7I3747
75 / 77
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
76 / 77

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
77 / 77

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Panthers had a few issues on offensive line

They gave up four sacks, but the operation wasn't as clean as they hoped after the offseason reconstruction of the group.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 1 vs. Cleveland

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Slow start, fast finish for Baker Mayfield

The Panthers quarterback took ownership for some 'self-inflicted mistakes' in the first half of a season-opening loss to Cleveland, after a dramatic comeback.

news

Panthers objected to two late calls in Browns comeback win

There were questions about a roughing the passer penalty on Brian Burns, and a non-call of what they thought was intentional grounding.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Robbie Anderson goes deep in Week 1, again

Anderson has scored TDs of at least 50 yards in each of the last three season openers.

news

Rapid Reactions: Browns ride run game to 26-24 win

The Panthers allowed 217 rushing yards in a narrow Week 1 loss.

news

Live Updates: Carolina vs. Cleveland in 2022 season opener

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's home opener against the Browns.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Cleveland in season opener

Carolina's game will air on CBS in select areas.

news

Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

The recent trade acquisition won't suit up today against the Browns, though they're still deep at wide receiver.

news

Five Things to Watch vs. Cleveland: Let's get started

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on as the Panthers open the 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Browns.

news

New food and beverage offerings at Bank of America Stadium in 2022

The stadium will feature checkout-free food and beverage markets this year.

Advertising