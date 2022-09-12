The Day After: Slow start was hard to overcome

— Center Pat Elflein said the five fumbled snaps on exchanges with Mayfield against the Browns were due to "poor execution" on his end.

One day after Mayfield assumed responsibility for the miscommunicated snaps in his postgame comments, Elflein also took the blame when talking to reporters.

"I feel like (with) the center-quarterback exchange, it's on both," Elflein said. "You've both got to get that right."

Elflein said he and Mayfield addressed the issue and that working on placing the ball directly in the center of his quarterback's hands will be a focus for him ahead of this week's matchup against the Giants.

"We're going to work on it at practice," Elflein said. "We're going to move on, learn from the game, learn from those mistakes, really get back to work and focus on New York. That's really the only thing you can do now."

The Panthers recovered all five of the fumbled snaps, and running Christian McCaffrey took one of them downfield for a 28-yard gain. Rhule said Monday that some of the botched snaps hit Mayfield directly in the hands, the one recovered by McCaffrey was low, and that the snap issues between Elflein and Mayfield didn't show up in practice before the game.

Elflein said he did not attribute the miscommunicated snaps to the quarterback competition between Mayfield and Darnold, which was held during training camp. Both signal callers took snaps with the first- and second-team units evenly until Mayfield was officially named the starting quarterback on Aug. 22.