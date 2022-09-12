The Day After: Slow start was hard to overcome

Sep 12, 2022
darin_gantt
augusta_headshot
by Darin Gantt & Augusta Stone
day-after-v1

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday he was "disappointed, but we're not discouraged" after losing the opener to the Browns, primarily because of how different they looked at the beginning of the game from the end.

The Panthers trailed 20-7 midway through the third quarter and came back to take the lead inside the final two minutes, and that progression gave him something to hang onto — while acknowledging the early mistakes that got them in that hole.

"Every coach is upset with the result of the game," Rhule said. "At the same time, to play that badly on offense in the first half, and still came back and had a chance to win the football game. On defense, so many plays we want back and still have a chance to win the game. So we have to have a really good week, and we have to play much better.

"I think who we were in the fourth quarter is who we'd like to be. We just have to do it for 60 minutes. When we do that, we'll be a good team."

The slow start on offense was clearly a problem, as they gained 21 yards on their first 20 plays. Rhule said there was a certain point where they stopped trying to play against what the Browns were doing and focus on the plays they liked best "because we were so out of whack."

"Once they got into a rhythm offensively, we saw a lot of good things," Rhule said. "But the detail wasn't up to our standard. We were a team last year, for all the things we didn't do well, we were one of the top teams scoring the first drive or early in the game.

"We want to get better as the game goes on; we just have to start a lot faster."

While that lack of early cohesion opened him up to questions about the decision to make Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold compete for the starting quarterback job in camp, Rhule said the larger decision-making process made it important to him.

"I think the starting competition was what it was," he said. "I can't go back. We had to do what was right by the team and make sure who our quarterback was. Yesterday was one of 17."

— The run defense will be a topic again this week, since Giants running back Saquon Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown against the Titans Sunday (while the Browns were running for 217 as a team against the Panthers).

Rhule said there were alignment errors during the game, which were disappointing, but he also mentioned 17 missed tackles, and 190 yards allowed after first contact, both numbers that were egregiously high.

He also pointed to five defensive penalties which extended drives, and when you're playing this many snaps this early in the season (the Browns had 80 offensive snaps to the Panthers' 53), you can't afford that.

— Center Pat Elflein said the five fumbled snaps on exchanges with Mayfield against the Browns were due to "poor execution" on his end.

One day after Mayfield assumed responsibility for the miscommunicated snaps in his postgame comments, Elflein also took the blame when talking to reporters.

"I feel like (with) the center-quarterback exchange, it's on both," Elflein said. "You've both got to get that right."

Elflein said he and Mayfield addressed the issue and that working on placing the ball directly in the center of his quarterback's hands will be a focus for him ahead of this week's matchup against the Giants.

"We're going to work on it at practice," Elflein said. "We're going to move on, learn from the game, learn from those mistakes, really get back to work and focus on New York. That's really the only thing you can do now."

The Panthers recovered all five of the fumbled snaps, and running Christian McCaffrey took one of them downfield for a 28-yard gain. Rhule said Monday that some of the botched snaps hit Mayfield directly in the hands, the one recovered by McCaffrey was low, and that the snap issues between Elflein and Mayfield didn't show up in practice before the game.

Elflein said he did not attribute the miscommunicated snaps to the quarterback competition between Mayfield and Darnold, which was held during training camp. Both signal callers took snaps with the first- and second-team units evenly until Mayfield was officially named the starting quarterback on Aug. 22.

"Baker and I just have to get on the same page," Elflein said.

— Rhule said the team came through the game largely healthy, though there's some concern about the status of veteran return man Andre Roberts.

Roberts finished the game but is dealing with a knee issue. He missed some preseason time as well, but he took all the punt and kickoff returns Sunday. Rhule said they're still awaiting some test results on the 34-year-old.

"I would err on the side that I'd be discouraged we'd have Andre this week," Rhule said.

If he can't play, Rhule said they'd likely let Shi Smith return punts, and Chuba Hubbard and Laviska Shenault could be options on kick returns.

— Even though rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu gave up a pair of sacks to Myles Garrett, Rhule said a closer look at the tape revealed that it might not have been as egregious a day as it appeared during that two-snap span.

He said on the first one, there should have been a better chip block to help Ekwonu. On the second, it was a three-step drop that Mayfield should have gotten out a little quicker.

"Some of the big 'Oh my gosh' moments for Ickey weren't maybe quite as bad, and he hung in there; he had some good snaps too."

Game Angles: Best of Panthers-Browns

View the best photos from the field on Week 1 between Carolina and Cleveland.

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
1 / 50

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Dt - 95 - Derrick Brown
2 / 50

Dt - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
3 / 50

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
4 / 50

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
5 / 50

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10845
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
7 / 50

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
8 / 50

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
AE7I4173
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
10 / 50

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
11 / 50

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
12 / 50

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
13 / 50

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
14 / 50

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
15 / 50

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
16 / 50

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
17 / 50

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
18 / 50

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
19 / 50

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3907
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
21 / 50

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
22 / 50

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
AE7I3382
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3531
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
25 / 50

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
26 / 50

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-279
27 / 50
Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
28 / 50

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-528
29 / 50
Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
30 / 50

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
31 / 50

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-525
32 / 50
Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-503
33 / 50
Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-027
34 / 50
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
35 / 50

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
36 / 50

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 94 - Henry Anderson
37 / 50

DE - 94 - Henry Anderson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
38 / 50

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
39 / 50

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-459
40 / 50
Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
41 / 50

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
42 / 50

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
43 / 50

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
44 / 50

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
45 / 50

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
1CW13381
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-414
47 / 50
Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
48 / 50

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11058
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
50 / 50

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
