Slow start, fast finish for Baker Mayfield

Mayfield, who finished the first half 10-of-19 for 101 yards with an interception, took ownership as part of a set of problems for Carolina's offense in the opening half.

The biggest mistake came early in the second quarter when Mayfield was intercepted by safety Grant Delpit on a pass intended for Shi Smith. That put the Browns offense at the Panthers' 42-yard line, and set up Cleveland's first score of the day, a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Kareem Hunt.

"Slight miscommunication," Mayfield said on the interception. "But I've just got to take care of the ball, what's happening, and just me reacting, being able to throw it. (I've) just got to be able to play better. He did a good job peaking with the blitz off the slot, so that does interrupt his route and the timing of it.