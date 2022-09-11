Stats and Superlatives: Robbie Anderson goes deep in Week 1, again

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers totaled 211 yards in the fourth quarter after managing just 50 through the first three quarters. That tied for their seventh-most yards in a fourth quarter since 2000, and it was their fewest yards through the first three quarters.
- The Browns ran for 217 rushing yards on 39 attempts, averaging 5.9 yards per rush.
- The Panthers defense tightened in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown on four attempts.
- After Cleveland went 5-of-9 on third down in the first half, the Panthers held the Browns to 3-of-9 on third down in the second half.
- After trailing 20-7 midway through the third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Browns, 17-3 in the final quarter, nearly pulling off the second-largest opening day comeback in franchise history.
- In 2021, the Panthers never allowed a touchdown on the opponent's opening drive. That streak continued Sunday and now stands at 18 games.
PLAYER STATS
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 235 yards and a touchdown while running for a score. But he did throw an interception, was sacked four times, and four of his five rushes totaled negative-1 yard. Mayfield's 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson was his third career touchdown throw of 75 yards or more, tied for fourth-best in the NFL since 2018.
- Anderson's touchdown was his third in three years that went for at least 50 yards in Week 1. He also went for 75 yards in 2020 against the Raiders and 57 yards last year against the Jets. Since 2000, only Randy Moss (4) has more catches of 50 yards or more in Week 1 than Anderson (3).
- Running back Christian McCaffrey had 14 touches for 57 yards and a score. He scored the Panthers' first touchdown of the season for the third time in the last four years.
- Safety Xavier Woods led Carolina with 10 tackles and a pass deflection in his Panthers debut. He joins Lester Towns (2000) and Brett Maxie (1995) as the only Panthers with double-digit tackles (press box stats) in a Week 1 debut with the team.
- Defensive end Brian Burns set a new career high with eight tackles, including five solo stops.
- Punter Johnny Hekker had five punts for 250 yards, averaging 50.0 yards per punt and 44.2 net yards per punt.
View photos of Carolina's matchup against Cleveland at Bank of America Stadium on 9/11.