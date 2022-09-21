How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. New Orleans in Week 3

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers take on the Saints in Carolina's first NFC South matchup in Week 3 on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The game will air on FOX.
The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.
See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.
On The Call: Dan Hellie, Matt Millen, Lindsay Czarniak
TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Kristen Balboni, Jim Szoke
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.
The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 26-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.