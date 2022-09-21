Marquan McCall trying to bring "Bully" energy

Make no mistake; he's still very large. But he's not so large that he's not able to help in other areas. With starters Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis able to play a lot of snaps, McCall will mostly be asked to play on first and second downs as the games go on, but he's shown some signs that he can be the kind of impactful player they called "Bully" at Kentucky.

He credits his old high school friend Patrick Riley for giving him the nickname during his freshman year for the Wildcats, and likes the way it fits.

"We were sitting at lunch one day, and he said, 'You should change your name to 'Bully Ball McCall,'' and I was like, 'Hey wait, that actually sounds good.' Ever since then, it's been Bully Ball McCall, so shout out to Pat.

"I'm bringing a lot of nastiness, a lot of toughness, a lot of power, and a lot of anchor in there in the run game. And I've always been the energy guy. I love the energy; I love to make guys excited and ready to go and have fun."

He had plenty last week. He admitted it was a "dream come true" being active for his first game, being in uniform for the national anthem and seeing the giant flag on the field, and all the stuff that goes along with playing in the NFL.

But then he went in and made some plays, and people noticed.

Having someone like Burns — a guy who can also make plays in a hurry that get people fired up — mention that you brought a tangible energy says something too.