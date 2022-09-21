Notebook: Baker Mayfield taking ownership on offense

– Rhule knows that during an 0-2 start, no one wants to hear about how close the Panthers have come. But he also said he likes the focus of the team on correcting the mistakes, and changing the results.

"We're not saying 'Hey, it's OK,' we're supposed to win. We're here to win," Rhule said. "Make no mistake, when we walk in here in Monday, there's no 'It's OK guys.' There's a bunch of angry people here that are dying to win and they work their tails off. So any thought that there's a loser's mentality in this building is a falsehood.