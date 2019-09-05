Samuel and Moore vs. Talib and Peters: A big test for the young wideouts to start 2019

"Knowing Aqib personally, (our wide receivers) got a long day. I know that. But they're built for it," said defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, who played with Talib in Tampa Bay from 2010-12. "They're in a locker room with Cam Newton; they're built for hearing somebody talk at them. Our receivers are going to be alright. But they are going to hear a lot of talking from Aqib. He's a physical corner. A big guy. But his confidence is what makes him.

"It could be Superman out there – in his eyes, he's not catching nothing."

Peters has confronted hecklers, thrown flags and made headlines last year with his public beef with Saints head coach Sean Payton.

He's brash and he's not afraid to show it.

"He can play though, so we ain't going to get it confused," said defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who played with Peters in Kansas City from 2015-16. "There are dudes out there who just talk to talk. And there's guys who can play when they talk. He'll talk a little smack.

"I think it'll be a good matchup. I'm taking my dudes any day. Our guys do their talking on the field. It's two different sides of the spectrum."

Moore is about as quiet as they come at the wide receiver position.

Quarterback Cam Newton put it best on Wednesday when he said this about Moore: "He could be in the room with you for a whole two days and he won't even say nothing to you. But he still will be productive."