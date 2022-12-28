D'Onta Foreman named NFC offensive player of the week

Dec 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
D'Onta Foreman
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — On the heels of a record-setting day for himself and the team, D'Onta Foreman is getting a little more recognition.

The Panthers running back was named NFC offensive player of the week — and with good reason.

Foreman had 21 carries for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown in last week's 37-23 win over the Lions.

That would have been a good stat line for an entire team, but Foreman was just over half their production on the day, as the team set a franchise record with 320 rushing yards. (Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards on 12 carries.)

Foreman has had big second halves of the season before, but he has taken it to the next level with the Panthers this year.

He subbed in for an injured Derrick Henry in Tennessee last year and had 566 yards in nine games, including three 100-yard games.

He's taken off since the trade of Christian McCaffrey earlier this year, with 811 rushing yards and five touchdowns, including five 100-yard games.

Most of that production has come since the trade. Since Week 7, his 774 rushing yards rank third in the league (behind only Henry and Josh Jacobs).

