David and Nicole Tepper honored at 10th anniversary UNCF Charlotte Mayor's Masked Ball

Mar 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Kassidy Hill
CHARLOTTE— Over the weekend, David and Nicole Tepper were presented with the Mask Award at the 10th Anniversary UNCF Charlotte Mayor's Masked Ball in recognition of their commitment to supporting education.

The Teppers were honored at the event alongside Grammy award-winning singer and actress Fantasia Barrino Taylor, artist and philanthropist Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, as well as former Charlotte Hornets President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield.

The Mayor's Masked Ball is a fundraising gala and major social event focused on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves, and the contribution of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across North Carolina. Event co-chairs include Serena and Kieth Cockrell and Nina and James Jackson.

"The Charlotte Mayor's Masked Ball continues to serve as a platform to raise urgently needed funds for students who have an unmet financial need. There's nothing better than knowing that your gift helped change the trajectory of a student's life," said area development director Tiffany Jones-Boyd.

The United Negro College Fund, which hosts the event, was founded in 1944 with a goal of funding scholarships for underrepresented students and providing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 

David and Nicole founded the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF) in 2020 to further their values of equity and opportunity for all with a focus on the Carolinas. They are passionate advocates for education nationally and in the Carolinas, making generous contributions to several school systems and universities including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Queens University of Charlotte, UNC-Charlotte, as well as the University of South Carolina, where they established the Tepper Scholars Program. In addition, with David and Nicole's support, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC collaborate closely with schools and partners on initiatives to help address educational disparities by providing resources that aim to enhance existing curricula and create compelling new learning experiences.

PHOTOS: 10th anniversary Mayor's Masked Ball hosted by UNCF Charlotte

