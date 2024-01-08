Defense hopes to get a chance to run it back

Horn, the Panthers first round pick in 2021, has played in a mere seven games this season, with various injuries. His return on Sunday was a reminder to fans and a message to any new coach that walks in the door, he can be a building block for this defense. The third-year corner accumulated five tackles on Sunday, but it was his three passes defended that define the kind of player he is.

"On the outside, me and Jaycee were able to hit our stride," Jackson said. "Was happy to get him back. He's gonna be a dominant player in this league for a long time."

Burns admitted that at the onset of the season, his mind wasn't where it needed to be, based on what was happening around him. Thompson broke his leg in Week 2. Horn pulled a hamstring in Week 1 that kept him on Injured Reserve for the bulk of the season. In a contract year, Burns weighed injuries versus production for longer than he likes to admit.

"My mind was all over the place this season," Burns said. "Starting off the season we had a lot of our key guys going down. Generally what I was dealing with in camp, I was terrified to get hurt. Then start dealing with injury, a lot of things play into your head and so like I said, I've dealt with a lot of stuff mentally and emotionally but I think it's gonna make me stronger for future."

The fear created a season that wasn't up to par, by Burns own standards. His 8.0 sacks (including one from Sunday) are the lowest since his rookie year. The two-time Pro-Bowler has started to carve a legacy in Charlotte though, and his impact on Sunday, whether drawing attention to open up space for teammates, or making the play himself, was a reminder of the foundation Burns can give this defense.

"There were a lot of ups and downs" Burns said. "There are a lot of things that we went through that people just wouldn't understand. I feel like it is going to be a stepping stone. A lesson learned. Like this is something that is going to help us in the long run. Help me personally in the long run. Because going through that much adversity is going to make you tough."