Defense shows improvement, but again comes up short and without a sack

But that didn't work out. Fournette broke through the line for a 46-yard touchdown that proved to be the dagger.

"Football's one of those things where you have to watch the film, especially on the big runs, you have to figure out where it hit. It could've been my fault — you have no idea until you watch the film," defensive tackle Zach Kerr said.

While the defense played better, the unit still has a lot of room for improvement, particularly when it comes to pass rush. Through two games, the Panthers have recorded just one quarterback hit. Kerr picked up the stat on Jackson's interception in the third quarter, hitting Brady as he threw. But the signal-caller had all day to throw in the first half, and though Brady was pressured more in the second, the Panthers finished without a sack for the second time in as many games in 2020.

"We need to have more pressure than that," Rhule said. "I thought the second half, in the third quarter, Brian Burns came alive and was really playing the role of an outside linebacker, drop and made some plays out in space. Had one key quarterback pressure. But, we had to go to a little bit more of a blitz mindset today to get pressure on Brady."

There are positives and negatives from each game, but the Panthers are 0-2 on the season and have lost 10 consecutive games dating back to last year. That's the most significant stat that must change going forward.