Get to know first-round pick Derrick Brown

Apr 23, 2020 at 09:20 PM
Headshot
Zach Goins
GTK Derrick Brown

The Panthers added the first member of its 2020 draft class Thursday night by selecting defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall pick.

Brown spent the last four years at Auburn, where the defensive tackle totaled 170 career tackles, 13.0 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss. As a senior, Brown earned consensus All-America honors and was a finalist for the Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik awards.

Now, before Brown makes his way to Carolina, get to know the newest Panther.

Setting the right example

When Brown settles down in Charlotte, he won't be coming on his own. His 16-month-old son Kai will be joining him.

After the conclusion of Brown's junior season at Auburn, he and longtime girlfriend Tayla Main welcomed a baby boy, and since then, Kai has been Brown's motivation. Despite being a projected first-round pick in the 2019 draft, the defensive tackle opted to return to Auburn for his senior year – and Kai was part of the reason why. 

Brown said he knows that when the time comes he'll find himself pushing Kai to earn his degree, so it was only right for him to go back and finish his before leaving Auburn.

What's next?

Exactly what Brown will do with his degree is still up in the air, though.

In December of 2019, Brown graduated from Auburn's Raymond J. Harbert College of Business, but that doesn't mean he's set on heading into the world of marketing once his playing days are over.

Brown has expressed an interest in a number of different fields, but one thing has always remained the same: he's repeatedly been quoted as saying he's determined to be more than just an athlete.

Brown's knack for politics and keeping up with current events even earned himself a few nicknames with his teammates at Auburn, like "Baby Barack" or "Channel 5, Reporting Live."

A natural leader

His mind may not be made up yet, but politics could be a fitting next chapter for Brown, considering he's already served as president once.

During his senior year at Auburn, Brown was the president of the university's Student Athlete Advisory Committee, which works to give student athletes a voice when it comes to regulations and policies. Brown also served as a member of the SEC's Student-Athlete Leadership Council, a larger body that meets annually with the conference commissioner to discuss SEC and NCAA rules.

Brown also earned back-to-back recognition as a finalist for the Jason Witten College Man of the Year award, given to one college football player each year who exhibits "exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field."

It's easy to see how Brown leads on the field, but he's just as much a leader in the classroom and in the community, too.

Derrick Brown's college career in photos

View photos of Carolina's first-round pick, Derrick Brown, out of Auburn.

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
2 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell (95) and Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown (5) run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 27

Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell (95) and Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown (5) run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2018, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Derrick Brown Music City Bowl Purdue vs Auburn on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
4 / 27

Derrick Brown Music City Bowl Purdue vs Auburn on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derrick Brown (5) Auburn football vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, AK. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
5 / 27

Derrick Brown (5) Auburn football vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, AK. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
6 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
7 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, Auburn defender Derrick Brown (5) plays against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, in Fayetteville, Ark. Brown was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
8 / 27

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, Auburn defender Derrick Brown (5) plays against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, in Fayetteville, Ark. Brown was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) reacts after a stop against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) reacts after a stop against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) waits for a play to start against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
10 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) waits for a play to start against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) waits for a play to start against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
11 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) waits for a play to start against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive end Derrick Brown warms up before playing Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
12 / 27

Auburn defensive end Derrick Brown warms up before playing Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks tries to get away from Auburn defender Derrick Brown as he scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
13 / 27

Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks tries to get away from Auburn defender Derrick Brown as he scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown puts pressure on Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
14 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown puts pressure on Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown (5) stops Alabama State running back Tallesin Farmer (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
15 / 27

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown (5) stops Alabama State running back Tallesin Farmer (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2018, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) looks on before playing Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Auburn won 27-21. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
16 / 27

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) looks on before playing Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Auburn won 27-21. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tulane running back Corey Dauphine (6) carries the ball as Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 27

Tulane running back Corey Dauphine (6) carries the ball as Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) is tackled by Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Clemson, S.C. A team that averaged 40 points a game last season managed just two touchdowns at home last week. Quarterback Kelly Bryant understands that must improve this week facing potent No. 14 Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
18 / 27

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) is tackled by Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Clemson, S.C. A team that averaged 40 points a game last season managed just two touchdowns at home last week. Quarterback Kelly Bryant understands that must improve this week facing potent No. 14 Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
AP_18220742296515
19 / 27
David Goldman/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Derrick Brown (5) Auburn vs Ole Miss football on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst
20 / 27

Derrick Brown (5) Auburn vs Ole Miss football on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derrick Brown (5) Auburn vs Ole Miss football on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst
21 / 27

Derrick Brown (5) Auburn vs Ole Miss football on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derrick Brown (5) makes a tackle in the first half. Auburn football at Florida on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Gainesville, FL Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
22 / 27

Derrick Brown (5) makes a tackle in the first half. Auburn football at Florida on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Gainesville, FL Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derrick Brown Auburn football at Florida on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Gainesville, FL Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
23 / 27

Derrick Brown Auburn football at Florida on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Gainesville, FL Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derrick Brown (5) Auburn Football at LSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
24 / 27

Derrick Brown (5) Auburn Football at LSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
brown_derrick_15
25 / 27
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Auburn's Derrick Brown gets a soack in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in College Station, TX. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
26 / 27

Auburn's Derrick Brown gets a soack in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in College Station, TX. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Derrick Brown (5) and Marlon Davidson (3) on the sidelines together. Auburn Football at LSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
27 / 27

Derrick Brown (5) and Marlon Davidson (3) on the sidelines together. Auburn Football at LSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
