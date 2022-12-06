Derrick Brown named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Brown has also had a breakout season on the field. Through 12 games, the Panthers' starter has totaled a career-high 50 total tackles, the fourth-most among defensive tackles in the league. He also caught his first career interception with a one-handed grab against the Saints and has defended six passes, another career high.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII, on NBC.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.