Derrick Brown named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Dec 06, 2022 at 09:00 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Derrick Brown

CHARLOTTE – Derrick Brown never wants to place a limit on how he can serve his community.

When the Panthers' star defensive tackle is brainstorming ideas for The Derrick Brown Foundation Inc., he casts a wide net across Charlotte and his local community in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

"It was always kind of like, 'What do we want to be our main focus?' And I'm like, I want to be untraditional," Brown said. "I want to be able to just be untraditional and always be able to help the cause that's needed."

Related Links

With giving back a primary focus since he was drafted to the Panthers in 2020, Brown has been involved with helping at-risk youth and families for over two years. His foundation has impacted over 3,000 children through community events and programming and over 4,000 families through holiday gifting and resource distributions through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown is Carolina's 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide. The annual league-wide award recognizes outstanding community service as well as excellence on the field.

This year, Brown held a free youth football camp for 200 youth football players in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He supported 15 at-risk youth with a back-to-school shopping spree that included sneakers, clothing, and school supplies. He also provided nine students at Lanier High School, his alma mater, with The Georgia Brown and Bill Rias Scholarship, totaling $40,000.

Brown said he's reminded of his childhood when giving back, hoping to provide for children like he and his family received while he grew up.

"We didn't have everything, so we had people that would help us," Brown said. "I think about it all the time – those that helped me, helped my parents. It's just one of those things in life where I'm just like, all the moments that I had growing up, there's a kid out there just like me, growing up in that same situation I grew up in. I keep that mindset over and over and over again."

Derrick Brown

Throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown helped put together COVID-19 care baskets for five foster families needing essentials and supplies, which included $1,000 given to each family for day-to-day needs. He also held a drive-thru Halloween Extravaganza providing over $50,000 worth of in-kind Halloween costumes and candy.

Brown has also partnered with state officials and companies to combat food insecurity. His foundation feeds 100 veterans battling food insecurity each Veterans Day, started a program to give a shopping spree to 25 families in need, and provided 3,000 families in Gwinnett County with turkeys, produce, and non-perishable food for Thanksgiving.

For the past few summers, Brown has worked as a Nike community captain for his football camps in Sugar Hill, which include a donation of over $30,000 of in-kind support, gifts, food, and equipment.

Brown, a father of two, said he often involves his family in charitable work. He said finding meaningful ways to give back has been essential to his life since he started in the NFL.

"I'm in a position where I play sports, and that's my job for a living; I devote a lot of time to it, but at the same time, stepping away to be able to give back to others, it's a feeling that is so special," Brown said. "You can't buy it. You can't dream it. It's just an in-the-now, surreal moment."

Brown has also had a breakout season on the field. Through 12 games, the Panthers' starter has totaled a career-high 50 total tackles, the fourth-most among defensive tackles in the league. He also caught his first career interception with a one-handed grab against the Saints and has defended six passes, another career high.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII, on NBC.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 8th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique mention is used the most between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Best of Derrick Brown in 2022

Derrick Brown was named as Carolina's 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide. Brown has had his best season as a Panther, totaling 50 tackles by the bye week.

1CW16251
1 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19243
2 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-017
3 / 41
1D3_8313
4 / 41
Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-371
5 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-452
6 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-205
7 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW14340
8 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-617
9 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-736
10 / 41
Carolina Panthers
LW1_8634
11 / 41
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-505
12 / 41
Carolina Panthers
AE7I9762
13 / 41
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-633
14 / 41
1D3_8201
15 / 41
Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns_KJ-24
16 / 41
221120 Panthers at Ravens-918
17 / 41
Kenny Richmond
1CW14426
18 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2686
19 / 41
221002 Panthers vs Cardinals-458
20 / 41
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-804
21 / 41
Kenny Richmond
221120 Panthers at Ravens-667
22 / 41
Kenny Richmond
221120 Panthers at Ravens-666
23 / 41
Kenny Richmond
220829 Practice 16-02
24 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-506
25 / 41
Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-687
26 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-889
27 / 41
Kenny Richmond
AE7I1587
28 / 41
AE7I9326
29 / 41
221002 Panthers vs Cardinals-743
30 / 41
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8069
31 / 41
Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-166
32 / 41
Kenneth Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-391
33 / 41
20220730_BackTogether-256
34 / 41
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-581
35 / 41
Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-439
36 / 41
Carolina Panthers
1CW19550
37 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-101
38 / 41
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW11549
39 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-048
40 / 41
1CW15909
41 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic

Spartanburg defeated Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium.

news

Dorman hosts Spartanburg in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence in South Carolina as two of the state's top 10 teams face off in Roebuck, S.C.

news

Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event

The Panthers legend took part in a recent flag football clinic and tournament in Frankfurt, as the team works to grow the game in Germany.

news

Charlotte Christian comes back to beat Providence Day in thriller

Last-second field goal lifted Charlotte Christian in an epic Panthers Big Friday showcase.

news

Providence Day hosts Charlotte Christian in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence at tonight's game featuring the Knights (5-2) and Chargers (7-0).

news

Bank of America, Panthers partner to honor teachers

Fans can nominate their favorite teacher for a chance to win Panthers prizes and money for their classroom.

news

Chambers defeats Hickory Ridge in first Big Friday matchup, 42-21

Braylon Vinson had 177 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Chambers at Hickory Ridge kick off Panthers' Big Friday high school football series

The second year of the series features a number of high-powered matchups this season.

news

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

Advertising