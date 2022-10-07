Derrick Brown cleared his mind, found a new focus

"It's not always popular in our society," Rhule said. "I talked to the media after that game. It wasn't a very good game. Derrick came in and met me in my locker room afterward. Sometimes in life, people need to take a break. Catch their breath and come back. Derrick's an outstanding worker. Great man. Great husband and father. He's good at everything he does.

"He has figured out who he is as a player. He's not trying to be somebody else. He's a big, powerful, physical, push-the-pocket, get off and dominate the As and Bs player. He's found pass-rush moves that suit his style. Because he's unique. Sometimes you try to be somebody else. You know what? You're unique. He's playing great football."

For Rhule, the fact Brown sought out the input spoke to his recognition that something needed to change.

"He talked. He came to see me. I didn't say, 'hey, come see me,'" Rhule recalled. "I'm talking about in my office in the locker room after the game. He was like, 'Hey, these other things don't matter. I'm going to get myself going in the right direction.'

"That's why he's so successful. . . . Sometimes guys are doing well, but you want more for them. You're pushing them to get to this level. Not just stay at this level. Now he's seeing where he's at. I'm telling you. He can be way better."

Brown realizes that too. And that's why he's doing tangible things during and after practice, while still making sure to draw the line and focus on what's important at home. The 24-year-old Brown has a couple of kids now, and said something as small as putting his phone on the countertop when he walks in the door makes a huge difference for him this season.

"Obviously, I spend less time on my phone and more time in the now, and in the world," Brown said. "Just to be honest, I got a wife and two awesome kids at home. So when I get home, the phone goes down, and it doesn't matter if I had a bad game or good game, or a good practice or a bad practice, I'm daddy when I get home at the end of the day. That's my most important job."

And that kind of perspective has applications at work, as well.

Brown said his improvement this year is based on a concept that's simple — but not easy to execute.

"For me, it's just focusing," Brown said. "Just in every aspect. Play, practicing, all the little things you have to do during the season to have the execution we want.

I think every year that you play, the game gets slower. A lot of times, we say what if, but you've just got to play. It's not easy, or everyone will do it. We just have to do, when you do.